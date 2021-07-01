Tyrece Radford hearing due to positive reading on ignition interlock

Radford is due back in court Aug. 9 for a revocation hearing.

He had a positive reading on his vehicle's interlock ignition device, according to court files. The date of the offense was May 3.

Turk confirmed the positive reading Thursday.

"He was not supposed to have any alcohol," Turk said.

Because of the positive reading, Radford received a violation notice for allegedly failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program. A revocation hearing was scheduled for Radford to show cause why his Virginia Alcohol Safety Program should not be revoked and why his suspended jail sentence should not be imposed.

The initial revocation hearing in May was continued by Duncan until Aug. 9. Duncan took the matter under advisement, said Turk.

"If [Radford] fully complies and doesn't have any more positive alcohol readings before that point, then I think it was the intention of the judge at that point to consider dismissing the show cause," Turk said. "He continued it over with the hopes that Tyrece will not have any other positive alcohol screens."

Is this why Radford entered the portal? Did Tech object to the positive reading?