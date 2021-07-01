Tyrece Radford hearing due to positive reading on ignition interlock

A positive reading on an ignition interlock device is the reason Tyrece Radford is due back in court next month.
But his attorney, Jimmy Turk, said Thursday that he does not know if the reading is related to Radford exiting the Virginia Tech men's basketball team.
Radford was a standout on the Hokies the past two seasons. A Tech spokesman had said Wednesday that Radford entered the transfer portal.
Radford was found guilty Feb. 3 in Montgomery County General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence. Radford and Turk reached a plea agreement on the DUI charge with the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. Under the plea agreement, Radford pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence with the stipulation that he be found guilty.
Judge Randal Duncan sentenced Radford to a 60-day suspended jail sentence and a $1,000 fine, with $750 of that suspended. Radford was placed on probation for 12 months.
Radford, who has a Louisiana driver’s license, also had his driving privileges in Virginia revoked for 12 months — unless he got a Virginia driver’s license, in which case his license was to be restricted and he must have the ignition interlock device in his car. The interlock device tests for the presence of alcohol in the driver's breath.
Radford is due back in court Aug. 9 for a revocation hearing.
He had a positive reading on his vehicle's interlock ignition device, according to court files. The date of the offense was May 3.
Turk confirmed the positive reading Thursday.
"He was not supposed to have any alcohol," Turk said.
Because of the positive reading, Radford received a violation notice for allegedly failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program. A revocation hearing was scheduled for Radford to show cause why his Virginia Alcohol Safety Program should not be revoked and why his suspended jail sentence should not be imposed.
The initial revocation hearing in May was continued by Duncan until Aug. 9. Duncan took the matter under advisement, said Turk.
"If [Radford] fully complies and doesn't have any more positive alcohol readings before that point, then I think it was the intention of the judge at that point to consider dismissing the show cause," Turk said. "He continued it over with the hopes that Tyrece will not have any other positive alcohol screens."
Is this why Radford entered the portal? Did Tech object to the positive reading?
"I don't know. I honestly have not had any conversations with Tyrece about his plans," Turk said.
Radford was not dismissed from the team, according to a Tech spokesman Thursday.
Thursday was the NCAA deadline for athletes to enter the portal if they want to transfer without having to sit out a year.
Radford averaged 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds as a third-year sophomore last season.
He was suspended from the team Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier. He was suspended for four games and did not return to action until a Feb. 23 loss to Georgia Tech.
In addition to the plea agreement on the DUI charge, Radford also pleaded no contest Feb. 3 to carrying a concealed weapon. Duncan took the gun case under advisement for a year and could dismiss that charge at the end of that period.