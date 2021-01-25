Tyrece Radford suspended from Virginia Tech men's basketball after DUI, weapon charges

Radford, a third-year sophomore, is in his second season as a starter at small forward for the 20th-ranked Hokies.

The 6-foot-2 Radford ranks second on the Hokies in scoring (11.1 ppg) and rebounding (6.3 rpg). He leads the team in minutes (31.0 mpg).

Radford has started every game for the Hokies (11-3, 5-2 ACC) this season. Tech visits Notre Dame on Wednesday and hosts eighth-ranked Virginia on Saturday.

How does Tech go about trying to win without Radford?

"We've got no choice. We'll figure it out," Young said on Monday's video conference. "That's what our intentions are."

Young pointed to freshman reserves Darius Maddox and Joe Bamisile as players that could help fill the void of Radford.

"We've got enough players in this building to continue to win," said Young, whose team fell four spots in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 poll in the wake of Saturday's loss at Syracuse.

Young said Radford's absence will have a "significant" effect on Tech's rebounding ability. Thanks in part to Radford, the Hokies rank sixth in the ACC in rebounding margin.

Radford had nine points and eight rebounds in Tech's 77-63 win over Notre Dame on Jan. 10.