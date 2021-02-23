 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tyrece Radford to play for Virginia Tech tonight, but Jalen Cone will not
0 comments
breaking

Tyrece Radford to play for Virginia Tech tonight, but Jalen Cone will not

{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKSBURG — Tyrece Radford will play for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team tonight against Georgia Tech, according to the university, but Jalen Cone will not.

Radford was the Hokies’ second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder when he was suspended Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier.

Radford was found guilty on Feb. 3 in Montgomery County General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence. Radford also pleaded no contest on Feb. 3 to carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Randal Duncan took the gun case under advisement for a year and could dismiss that charge at the end of that period.

Radford missed the 16th-ranked Hokies' past four games. The Hokies have not played since Feb. 6.

Cone suffered an ankle injury in the Hokies' Feb. 6 overtime win at Miami. He is out indefinitely, according to the university.

The Hokies' games against Florida State and Louisville two weeks ago were postponed because of foes' COVID-19 issues.

But Virginia Tech ultimately wound up with COVID-19 issues of its own that week. So Virginia Tech had to postpone last week's games against North Carolina and FSU.

Coach Mike Young said last week that two non-players in the program tested positive and "too many" players were quarantined and unable to practice because of contact tracing.

Tonight's game will air at 7 p.m. on MASN. Radford is in the starting lineup.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert