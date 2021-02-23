Tyrece Radford to play for Virginia Tech tonight, but Jalen Cone will not

BLACKSBURG — Tyrece Radford will play for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team tonight against Georgia Tech, according to the university, but Jalen Cone will not.

Radford was the Hokies’ second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder when he was suspended Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier.

Radford was found guilty on Feb. 3 in Montgomery County General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence. Radford also pleaded no contest on Feb. 3 to carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Randal Duncan took the gun case under advisement for a year and could dismiss that charge at the end of that period.

Radford missed the 16th-ranked Hokies' past four games. The Hokies have not played since Feb. 6.

Cone suffered an ankle injury in the Hokies' Feb. 6 overtime win at Miami. He is out indefinitely, according to the university.

The Hokies' games against Florida State and Louisville two weeks ago were postponed because of foes' COVID-19 issues.

But Virginia Tech ultimately wound up with COVID-19 issues of its own that week. So Virginia Tech had to postpone last week's games against North Carolina and FSU.