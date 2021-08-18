Tyrece Radford transferring from Virginia Tech to Texas A&M

Blankenship said at the hearing that the interlock ignition device is now off Radford’s car and that he no longer has a restricted driver’s license.

So Williams ruled that he would "get rid of those” revocation charges. But Williams told Radford that if he wished to drive in Virginia again, Radford would need to get the ignition interlock device put back on his car.

Radford had been suspended from the team Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier on charges of first-offense driving while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon. He was suspended for four games and did not return to action until a Feb. 23 loss to Georgia Tech.

In addition to the plea agreement on the DUI charge, Radford also pleaded no contest Feb. 3 to carrying a concealed weapon. Duncan took the gun case under advisement for a year.

Williams steered Texas A&M to a record of 8-10 overall and 2-8 in the Southeastern Conference last season.

Radford signed with Tech when Williams was the Hokies' coach, but he never got to play for Williams in Blacksburg. Radford had to redshirt the 2018-19 season (which was Williams' final season at Tech) because the NCAA did not clear him academically.