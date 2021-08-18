Tyrece Radford transferring from Virginia Tech to Texas A&M

Two days after the latest charges against him were dismissed in Montgomery County General District Court, Tyrece Radford tweeted Wednesday that he is transferring from Virginia Tech to Texas A&M.
Radford will be reunited with former Hokies men's basketball coach Buzz Williams, who left Tech to take the reins at Texas A&M in the spring of 2019.
Radford started for the Hokies the past two seasons. The guard/forward earned All-ACC honorable mention as a third-year sophomore last season, when he helped the Hokies make the NCAA Tournament.
He ranked second on the team in scoring (12.2 ppg), third in rebounding (5.9 rpg) and first in minutes (32.2 mpg) last season.
"I want to say thank you to Virginia Tech for allowing me to be a part of this family," Radford tweeted. "I am proud to be a member of this community and to have earned my degree while in Blacksburg.
"After discussions with my family and my closest mentors, I have decided to continue pursuing my dreams by transferring to Texas A&M and finishing what I started three years ago."
Radford was found guilty in Montgomery County General District Court on Feb. 3 of first-offense driving under the influence. Radford and his attorney, Jimmy Turk, had reached a plea agreement on the DUI charge with the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. Under the plea agreement, Radford pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence with the stipulation that he be found guilty.
Judge Randal Duncan sentenced Radford to a 60-day suspended jail sentence and a $1,000 fine, with $750 of that suspended. Radford was placed on probation for 12 months.
Radford, who had a Louisiana driver’s license at the time, also had his driving privileges in Virginia revoked for 12 months — unless he got a Virginia driver’s license, in which case his license was to be restricted and an ignition interlock device was to be put in his car. The device tests for the presence of alcohol in the driver’s breath.
He did indeed get the ignition interlock device. He subsequently had a positive reading on the device, according to court files. The date of the offense was May 3.
Turk said last month that Radford “was not supposed to have any alcohol.”
Radford entered the transfer portal in late June, just before the NCAA’s July 1 deadline for athletes to enter the portal if they want to transfer without having to sit out a year.
Because of the May 3 positive reading, Radford had received a violation notice in May for allegedly failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program. A revocation hearing was scheduled for a judge to decide whether Radford’s suspended jail sentence should be imposed and whether his Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program agreement should be revoked.
Montgomery County General District Court Judge Gino Williams dismissed those two charges at a revocation hearing Monday, even though it was revealed at Monday’s hearing that Radford had a second positive reading on his car’s device on July 3.
Despite entering the transfer portal, Radford continued to list himself as a Virginia Tech guard in his Twitter bio. Tech still included him on the roster for the upcoming season on the athletic department's website.
But Turk said at Monday’s hearing that Radford, a Louisiana native, “has gone back to Louisiana.”
“He was a student here,” Turk said in court as Radford stood beside him. “He still could be. That is up in the air right now as well.”
Jennifer Blankenship of the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program said at Monday’s hearing that Radford had told her office he was moving back to Louisiana and thus wanted the ignition interlock device removed from his car. She said her office granted his request.
But she said that in the period between his request and the removal of the device, Radford had “an additional positive reading.” She said the date of the second positive reading was July 3.
Turk said that after the second positive reading occurred, Radford completed a class in Louisiana related to alcohol and driving.
Blankenship said at the hearing that the interlock ignition device is now off Radford’s car and that he no longer has a restricted driver’s license.
So Williams ruled that he would "get rid of those” revocation charges. But Williams told Radford that if he wished to drive in Virginia again, Radford would need to get the ignition interlock device put back on his car.
Radford had been suspended from the team Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier on charges of first-offense driving while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon. He was suspended for four games and did not return to action until a Feb. 23 loss to Georgia Tech.
In addition to the plea agreement on the DUI charge, Radford also pleaded no contest Feb. 3 to carrying a concealed weapon. Duncan took the gun case under advisement for a year.
Williams steered Texas A&M to a record of 8-10 overall and 2-8 in the Southeastern Conference last season.
Radford signed with Tech when Williams was the Hokies' coach, but he never got to play for Williams in Blacksburg. Radford had to redshirt the 2018-19 season (which was Williams' final season at Tech) because the NCAA did not clear him academically.
Radford made an impact as a redshirt freshman in the 2019-20 season, which was Mike Young's first year at the helm of the Hokies. Radford averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds that season, when he started 29 games.
He started all 18 games that he played in last season.
Radford's exit reduces the number of starters set to return next season to three — Keve Aluma, Nahiem Alleyne and Justyn Mutts. It remains to be seen if Wabissa Bede will return for his extra year of eligibility; he said two weeks ago that he had not yet made a decision.