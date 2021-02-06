Tyrece Radford won't play today but could play next week

Suspended Virginia Tech men's basketball player Tyrece Radford won't play today against Miami but could return to action next week, according to a Virginia Tech statement.
Virginia Tech released a statement from Hokies coach Mike Young this morning, prior to the team's noon game at Miami.
Radford traveled with the Hokies to Miami but remains suspended and will not suit up for today's game, according to Young's statement.
But he might be back for the team's next game, which will be next Saturday against Louisville.
"There is a path for Tyrece to return to competition this [coming] week if he upholds the expectations necessary. We will continue to evaluate his situation," Young said in the statement.
Radford was indefinitely suspended from the nationally ranked Hokies on Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of first-offense driving while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Radford was found guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence.
Radford also pleaded no contest Wednesday to carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Randal Duncan took that case under advisement for a year and could dismiss that charge at the end of that period.
Radford was the team's second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder at the time of his arrest.
"Along with our athletics administration, we take this matter seriously. We do believe that Tyrece has demonstrated his remorse for his actions and has learned from this situation," Young said in his statement, speaking on behalf of the men's basketball program. "We support Tyrece’s efforts and will continue to assist him in getting the help he needs along the way. We are committed to his growth and development as a person, a student-athlete and as a member of our basketball team, that hasn’t changed."