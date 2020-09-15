U.S. Senator Tim Kaine sees ‘obvious’ safety concerns for fall football after ACC’s recent COVID outbreaks

Blank said she and other Big Ten officials shared Kaine’s concerns, which is why the league voted to postpone all fall sports.

“We were uncertain that we could do the level of testing and contact tracing that we needed to keep athletes safe,” Blank said. “There was growing evidence about heart-related myocarditis, and that evidence was uncertain, and it wasn’t certain what it meant and wanted to know more.”

The ACC continues to move forward based on medical advice from the league’s 15-person medical advisory group that was formed over the summer. The league announced detailed COVID-19 safety protocols on July 29 and have updated those to increase the frequency of testing and create cardiac evaluation standards for student-athletes who test positive.

Virginia Tech also put in strict coronavirus-related guidelines for athletic staff and facilities when student-athletes returned to campus for voluntary workouts in early June. The four-page document includes the process for facility access, cleaning procedures, personal protective equipment (PPE) recommendations, social distancing requirements and medical screening policies.