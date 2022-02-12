UNC-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

Sunday

No. 23 North Carolina at Virginia Tech

1 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: UNC squashed the Hokies 71-46 on Jan. 9. … The Hokies are tied for third place with Notre Dame, while UNC is tied for fifth with Georgia Tech. … Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley was one of 10 players named Friday to the new watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award, which goes to the nation's top center. She had been on the initial watch list of 20 candidates in November. … Tech's Kayana Traylor scored her 1,000th career point in Tuesday's win over Clemson. … Georgia Amoore's crossover dribble and step-back 3-pointer in Thursday's win over Georgia Tech was the top play that night on the top 10 list on ESPN's "SportsCenter." It was given a perfect 10 by Olympic gold medalist and Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee Saturday morning on "College GameDay," which originated from Auburn. … UNC entered Saturday ranked No. 5 in the NCAA's NET rankings, with the Hokies No. 14. … Deja Kelly averages 15.8 points for the Tar Heels. … Tech reserve Taylor Geiman has been in COVID-19 protocols. "Health and safety protocols has taken her out of rhythm, so we've got to make sure she's healthy enough to come back," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said Tuesday.