 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UNC-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

  • 0

Women’s Basketball

Sunday

No. 23 North Carolina at Virginia Tech

1 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: UNC 19-4, 9-4 ACC; Virginia Tech 18-6, 10-3

Notes: UNC squashed the Hokies 71-46 on Jan. 9. … The Hokies are tied for third place with Notre Dame, while UNC is tied for fifth with Georgia Tech. … Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley was one of 10 players named Friday to the new watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award, which goes to the nation's top center. She had been on the initial watch list of 20 candidates in November. … Tech's Kayana Traylor scored her 1,000th career point in Tuesday's win over Clemson. … Georgia Amoore's crossover dribble and step-back 3-pointer in Thursday's win over Georgia Tech was the top play that night on the top 10 list on ESPN's "SportsCenter." It was given a perfect 10 by Olympic gold medalist and Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee Saturday morning on "College GameDay," which originated from Auburn. … UNC entered Saturday ranked No. 5 in the NCAA's NET rankings, with the Hokies No. 14. … Deja Kelly averages 15.8 points for the Tar Heels. … Tech reserve Taylor Geiman has been in COVID-19 protocols. "Health and safety protocols has taken her out of rhythm, so we've got to make sure she's healthy enough to come back," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said Tuesday.

People are also reading…

— Mark Berman

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert