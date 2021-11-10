‘Unfinished business’: Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield not participating in Senior Day this year

BLACKSBURG — There’s a group of Virginia Tech players that will be playing their last game at Lane Stadium this weekend.
Coach Justin Fuente expects around 20 players to participate in the team’s annual Senior Day festivities when the Hokies host Duke this weekend.
Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield won’t be among them.
Fuente is allowing players like Hollifield who are seniors with remaining eligibility to decide for themselves what they want to do about Senior Day.
The NCAA granted every student-athlete an extra year of eligibility last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who participates will still be allowed to come back, but Hollifield said it wasn’t even a consideration.
“I’m coming back, so I’m not a senior,” Hollifield said, on Tuesday.
Hollifield was one of the team’s highest profile signees under Fuente. The North Carolina native picked Virginia Tech over Clemson on signing day back in 2018. The then four-star recruit was ranked No. 151 overall in the class and No. 8 ranked inside linebacker.
He entered the starting lineup midway through his freshman season and has been a fixture of Tech’s defense ever since. After spending the first three years of his career at outside linebacker, he’s started eight of the team’s nine games this season at the position he was recruited at (he served a first-half targeting suspension in a loss to Pitt).
Hollifield has 63 tackles and is tied for the team lead with 6.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. In 45 career games (33 starts), he has 244 tackles (92 solo) with 21 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Virginia Tech was hoping Hollifield would be at the center of a turnaround for a defense that finished No. 103 (out of 127 teams) last season while allowing more than 30 points a game.
The defensive numbers have improved but the results haven’t been much better. Hollifield is the first to admit that this season has well short of expectations and it's left him feeling like he has "unfinished business."
“I don’t want my legacy here to end right now,” Hollifield said. “... I love this place and I want this place to be successful.”
While discussing his future, Hollifield made it clear he wasn’t writing off the rest of this season. The Hokies have three games left — Duke at home this weekend as well as road games at Miami and the University of Virginia — and they need to win two of those to become eligible for a bowl game.
Tech’s streak of 27 straight bowl game appearances ended last season when the players opted out of accepting a potential invitation.
Hollifield doesn’t want to go two straight years without a postseason appearance. Tech’s 2018 class is 0-2 in bowl games with losses in the 2018 Military Bowl to Cincinnati and a 2019 Belk Bowl loss to Kentucky.