‘Unfinished business’: Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield not participating in Senior Day this year

Hollifield has 63 tackles and is tied for the team lead with 6.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. In 45 career games (33 starts), he has 244 tackles (92 solo) with 21 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Virginia Tech was hoping Hollifield would be at the center of a turnaround for a defense that finished No. 103 (out of 127 teams) last season while allowing more than 30 points a game.

The defensive numbers have improved but the results haven’t been much better. Hollifield is the first to admit that this season has well short of expectations and it's left him feeling like he has "unfinished business."

“I don’t want my legacy here to end right now,” Hollifield said. “... I love this place and I want this place to be successful.”

While discussing his future, Hollifield made it clear he wasn’t writing off the rest of this season. The Hokies have three games left — Duke at home this weekend as well as road games at Miami and the University of Virginia — and they need to win two of those to become eligible for a bowl game.

Tech’s streak of 27 straight bowl game appearances ended last season when the players opted out of accepting a potential invitation.