Update: Two Virginia Tech players enter transfer portal, another withdraws name after entering

(UPDATED 5:30 p.m.) BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Marco Lee and defensive back Da’Shawn Elder entered the transfer portal, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Wide receiver DJ Sims entered the transfer portal as well, but withdrew his name a couple hours later, according to On3 sports reporter Matt Zenitz.

The departures come as new coach Brent Pry is having one-on-one meetings with the roster coming out of spring camp. Tech had two players — tight end Jared Gibble and running back Jordan Brunson — enter the transfer portal last week.

The latest departures leave the Hokies with 85 projected scholarship players for the fall, but that number doesn’t include Nebraska transfer defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne, a verbal commitment that hasn’t been officially announced by the school.

Lee was the only player in the latest group to appear in any games.

The 5-foot-11, 227-pounder signed out of Coffeyville Community College (by the way of Hardaway High School in Georgia) in the 2020 signing class. He had five career carries for 28 yards and had one kickoff return for 31 yards.

Lee’s carries came at the end of blowout losses (the Pinstripe Bowl in 2021 and a 45-10 loss to Clemson in 2020). He was one of three running backs on the roster who didn’t get a carry during the spring game.

Sims and Elder were both three-star signees in Tech’s 2021 signing class. Sims was a 6-foot-3, 194-pound receiver out of the Richmond area while Elder was a 6-foot-2, 205-pound safety out of Georgia. Elder signed with the Hokies after spending one year at Fork Union Military Academy.

Tech could look to add a wide receiver or defensive back out of the transfer portal if there’s any additional attrition to open up some roster spots.

The Hokies have 10 scholarship receivers and only two of them (Kaleb Smith and Jadan Blue) have any meaningful game experience. They have more bodies in the secondary with 15 scholarship players (nine corners and six safeties), but seven of them are underclassmen with little to no game experience.

“I think we’re building depth,” Pry said, of the secondary during spring camp. “I feel like we’re missing a person. We’re missing a guy that can be in that two-deep at corner or safety that can give us, make us feel a little bit better about having the depth we need to play a 13-, 14-game season.”

