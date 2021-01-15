UPDATED 1/15: Virginia Tech's 2021 projected scholarship chart

(UPDATED 1/15) BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's 2021 roster is taking shape.
The Hokies signed two more grad transfers last week with the addition of Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams and Texas A&M quarterback Connor Blumrick. Blumrick also has experience playing running back and tight end.
Tech has signed four players out of the transfer portal.
It looks like Tech's starting placekicker Brian Johnson is going to take his shot at the NFL. According to a post on social media, Johnson has signed with Young Money APAA Sports agent Dave Lee.
He's the latest Hokies senior to pass on the extra year of eligibility the NCAA allowed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That list includes defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, linebacker Rayshard Ashby and punter Oscar Bradburn.
Defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford joined defensive end Emmanuel Belmar as the only seniors who have announced they are coming back in 2021. Tech has eight players seniors and grad transfers who haven't revealed their plans for next season.
All FBS teams will be able to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change.
Here's an updated look at the chart...
Seniors: 14
Juniors: 20
Sophomores: 14
Freshmen: 22 (8 redshirt, 14 true)
Incoming Freshmen: 25
Scholarship players for 2020: 95
|Position
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomores
|Freshman
|Incoming Freshman
|QB (4)
|Connor Blumrick (GRAD)
|Braxton Burmeister (RS)
|Knox Kadum (RS)
|Tahj Bullock
|RB (12)
|Terius Wheatley (RS), Marco Lee (JUCO), Jalen Holston (RS)
|Keshawn King, Raheem Blackshear (RS)
|Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson
|Chance Black, Kenji Christian, Elijah Howard, Malachi Thomas
|WR (12)
|Evan Fairs (GRAD), Changa Hodge (GRAD)
|Tre Turner
|Kaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion Robinson
|Jaden Payoute (RS), Tyree Saunders, Dallan Wright
|Jaylen Jones, Da'Wain Lofton, Christian Moss, D.J. Sims
|TE (6)
|Drake Deiulis (RS), James Mitchell
|Nick Gallo
|Wilfried Pene
|Jared Gibble, Jack Hollifield
|OL (13)
|Austin Cannon (RS), Zachariah Hoyt (RS), Tyrell Smith (RS), Johnny Jordan (GRAD)
|Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS)
|Luke Tenuta (RS)
|Jesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden Moore
|Bryce Goodner, Danijel Miletic
|DE (12)
|Emmanuel Belmar (RS)
|Zion Debose (RS), Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS), Amare Barno (RS)
|Eli Adams (RS)
|Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten
|Mattheus Carroll, Cole Nelson
|DT (7)
|DaShawn Crawford, Jordan Williams (GRAD)
|Jaden Cunningham (RS)
|Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard
|Josh Fuga (RS)
|Desmond Mamudi
|LB (7)
|Dax Hollifield
|Alan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS)
|Dean Ferguson (RS)
|Isi Etute, Will Johnson, Keli Lawson
|CB (10)
|Devin Taylor (GRAD)
|Jermaine Waller, Brion Murray
|Armani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)
|Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian Strong
|D.J. Harvey, Nyke Johnson, Jaden Keller
|S (10)
|Tyree Rogers (RS), Tae Daley (GRAD)
|Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)
|Nasir Peoples (RS)
|J.R. Walker (RS), Lakeem Rudloph, Keonta Jenkins
|Jalen Stroman, Da'Shawn Elder
|K (1)
|John Parker Romo
|P/LS (1)
|Oscar Shadley