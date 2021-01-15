UPDATED 1/15: Virginia Tech's 2021 projected scholarship chart

(UPDATED 1/15) BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's 2021 roster is taking shape.

The Hokies signed two more grad transfers last week with the addition of Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams and Texas A&M quarterback Connor Blumrick. Blumrick also has experience playing running back and tight end.

Tech has signed four players out of the transfer portal.

It looks like Tech's starting placekicker Brian Johnson is going to take his shot at the NFL. According to a post on social media, Johnson has signed with Young Money APAA Sports agent Dave Lee.

He's the latest Hokies senior to pass on the extra year of eligibility the NCAA allowed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That list includes defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, linebacker Rayshard Ashby and punter Oscar Bradburn.

Defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford joined defensive end Emmanuel Belmar as the only seniors who have announced they are coming back in 2021. Tech has eight players seniors and grad transfers who haven't revealed their plans for next season.

All FBS teams will be able to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change.

Here's an updated look at the chart...