UPDATED 1/20: Virginia Tech's 2021 projected scholarship chart

(UPDATED 1/20) BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's 2021 roster is taking shape.

Virginia Tech is down to six players (seniors and grad transfers) that haven't officially announced their future plans after Austin Cannon revealed he wouldn't be returning in 2021 earlier in the week and wide receiver Evan Fairs entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

A Virginia Tech spokesperson confirmed Fairs entered the portal after one season in Blacksburg. He transfered from Kansas to play for the Hokies in May. He had two catches for 18 yards this season.

The NCAA granted all fall student-athletes an additional year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. All FBS teams will be able to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change.

Here's an updated look at the chart...

Seniors: 12

Juniors: 20

Sophomores: 14

Freshmen: 22 (8 redshirt, 14 true)

Incoming Freshmen: 25

Scholarship players for 2020: 93

Position Senior Junior Sophomores Freshman Incoming Freshman QB (4) Connor Blumrick (GRAD) Braxton Burmeister (RS) Knox Kadum (RS) Tahj Bullock RB (12) Terius Wheatley (RS), Marco Lee (JUCO), Jalen Holston (RS) Keshawn King, Raheem Blackshear (RS) Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson Chance Black, Kenji Christian, Elijah Howard, Malachi Thomas WR (11) Changa Hodge (GRAD) Tre Turner Kaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion Robinson Jaden Payoute (RS), Tyree Saunders, Dallan Wright Jaylen Jones, Da'Wain Lofton, Christian Moss, D.J. Sims TE (6) Drake Deiulis (RS), James Mitchell Nick Gallo Wilfried Pene Jared Gibble, Jack Hollifield OL (12) Zachariah Hoyt (RS), Tyrell Smith (RS), Johnny Jordan (GRAD) Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS) Luke Tenuta (RS) Jesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden Moore Bryce Goodner, Danijel Miletic DE (12) Emmanuel Belmar (RS) Zion Debose (RS), Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS), Amare Barno (RS) Eli Adams (RS) Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten Mattheus Carroll, Cole Nelson DT (7) DaShawn Crawford, Jordan Williams (GRAD) Jaden Cunningham (RS) Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard Josh Fuga (RS) Desmond Mamudi LB (7) Dax Hollifield Alan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS) Dean Ferguson (RS) Isi Etute, Will Johnson, Keli Lawson CB (10) Devin Taylor (GRAD) Jermaine Waller, Brion Murray Armani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS) Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian Strong D.J. Harvey, Nyke Johnson, Jaden Keller S (10) Tyree Rogers (RS), Tae Daley (GRAD) Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS) Nasir Peoples (RS) J.R. Walker (RS), Lakeem Rudloph, Keonta Jenkins Jalen Stroman, Da'Shawn Elder K (1) John Parker Romo P/LS (1) Oscar Shadley

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.