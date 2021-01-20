 Skip to main content
UPDATED 1/20: Virginia Tech's 2021 projected scholarship chart
111420-roavtfootball

Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston (center) punches through a gap made by offensive linemen Austin Cannon (left) and Christian Darrisaw (right) in the second half last week against Miami.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

(UPDATED 1/20) BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's 2021 roster is taking shape. 

Virginia Tech is down to six players (seniors and grad transfers) that haven't officially announced their future plans after Austin Cannon revealed he wouldn't be returning in 2021 earlier in the week and wide receiver Evan Fairs entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.  

A Virginia Tech spokesperson confirmed Fairs entered the portal after one season in Blacksburg. He transfered from Kansas to play for the Hokies in May. He had two catches for 18 yards this season.

The NCAA granted all fall student-athletes an additional year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. All FBS teams will be able to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change. 

Here's an updated look at the chart...

Seniors: 12

Juniors: 20

Sophomores: 14

Freshmen: 22 (8 redshirt, 14 true)

Incoming Freshmen: 25

Scholarship players for 2020: 93

Position Senior Junior Sophomores Freshman Incoming Freshman 
 QB (4)Connor Blumrick (GRAD)  Braxton Burmeister (RS) Knox Kadum (RS)Tahj Bullock
 RB (12) Terius Wheatley (RS), Marco Lee (JUCO), Jalen Holston (RS)Keshawn King, Raheem Blackshear (RS)Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan BrunsonChance Black, Kenji Christian, Elijah Howard, Malachi Thomas
 WR (11)Changa Hodge (GRAD)Tre TurnerKaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion RobinsonJaden Payoute (RS), Tyree Saunders, Dallan WrightJaylen Jones, Da'Wain Lofton, Christian Moss, D.J. Sims
 TE (6) Drake Deiulis (RS), James MitchellNick Gallo Wilfried PeneJared Gibble, Jack Hollifield
 OL (12)Zachariah Hoyt (RS), Tyrell Smith (RS), Johnny Jordan (GRAD)Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS)Luke Tenuta (RS)Jesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden MooreBryce Goodner, Danijel Miletic
 DE (12)Emmanuel Belmar (RS)Zion Debose (RS), Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS), Amare Barno (RS)Eli Adams (RS)Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten Mattheus Carroll, Cole Nelson 
 DT (7)DaShawn Crawford, Jordan Williams (GRAD)Jaden Cunningham (RS)Mario Kendricks, Norell PollardJosh Fuga (RS) Desmond Mamudi 
 LB (7) Dax HollifieldAlan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS)Dean Ferguson (RS)  Isi Etute, Will Johnson, Keli Lawson
 CB (10)Devin Taylor (GRAD)Jermaine Waller, Brion MurrayArmani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian StrongD.J. Harvey, Nyke Johnson, Jaden Keller
 S (10) Tyree Rogers (RS), Tae Daley (GRAD)Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)Nasir Peoples (RS)J.R. Walker (RS), Lakeem Rudloph, Keonta JenkinsJalen Stroman, Da'Shawn Elder
 K (1)John Parker Romo    
 P/LS (1) Oscar Shadley    
