UPDATED 1/3: Virginia Tech's 2021 projected scholarship chart
111420-roavtfootball

Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston (center) punches through a gap made by offensive linemen Austin Cannon (left) and Christian Darrisaw (right) in the second half last week against Miami.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

(UPDATED 1/3) BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's 2021 roster is taking shape. 

The Hokies have lost four players to the transfer portal — quarterback Hendon Hooker; offensive linemen Doug Nester, Bryan Hudson and T.J. Jackson — to the transfer portal and added Maryland offensive lineman Johnny Jordan and Vanderbilt safety Tae Daley.

The NCAA gave all fall student-athletes an additional year of eligibility this season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Defensive end Emmanuel Belmar announced he was coming back for 2021 on New Years Eve and was the team's first senior to take advantage of the extra year. 

The Hokies have 10 players who haven't revealed their plans for next season. 

All FBS teams will be able to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change. The Hokies signed 25 players on Wednesday to give them a projected 94 scholarship players as of Dec. 27. 

Here's an updated look at the chart...

Seniors: 13

Juniors: 20

Sophomores: 14

Freshmen: 22 (8 redshirt, 14 true)

Incoming Freshmen: 25

Scholarship players for 2020: 94

Position Senior Junior Sophomores Freshman Incoming Freshman 
 QB (3) Braxton Burmeister (RS) Knox Kadum (RS)Tahj Bullock
 RB (12) Terius Wheatley (RS), Marco Lee (JUCO), Jalen Holston (RS)Keshawn King, Raheem Blackshear (RS)Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan BrunsonChance Black, Kenji Christian, Elijah Howard, Malachi Thomas
 WR (12)Evan Fairs (GRAD), Changa Hodge (GRAD)Tre TurnerKaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion RobinsonJaden Payoute (RS), Tyree Saunders, Dallan WrightJaylen Jones, Da'Wain Lofton, Christian Moss, D.J. Sims
 TE (6) Drake Deiulis (RS), James MitchellNick Gallo Wilfried PeneJared Gibble, Jack Hollifield
 OL (13)Austin Cannon (RS), Zachariah Hoyt (RS), Tyrell Smith (RS), Johnny Jordan (GRAD)Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS)Luke Tenuta (RS)Jesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden MooreBryce Goodner, Danijel Miletic
 DE (12)Emmanuel Belmar (RS)Zion Debose (RS), Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS), Amare Barno (RS)Eli Adams (RS)Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten Mattheus Carroll, Cole Nelson 
 DT (6)DaShawn CrawfordJaden Cunningham (RS)Mario Kendricks, Norell PollardJosh Fuga (RS) Desmond Mamudi 
 LB (7) Dax HollifieldAlan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS)Dean Ferguson (RS)  Isi Etute, Will Johnson, Keli Lawson
 CB (10)Devin Taylor (GRAD)Jermaine Waller, Brion MurrayArmani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian StrongD.J. Harvey, Nyke Johnson, Jaden Keller
 S (9) Tyree Rogers (RS), Tae Daley (GRAD)Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)Nasir Peoples (RS)J.R. Walker (RS), Lakeem Rudloph, Keonta JenkinsJalen Stroman, Da'Shawn Elder
 K (2)Brian Johnson (RS), John Parker Romo    
 P/LS (1) Oscar Shadley    
