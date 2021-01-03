UPDATED 1/3: Virginia Tech's 2021 projected scholarship chart

(UPDATED 1/3) BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's 2021 roster is taking shape.
The Hokies have lost four players to the transfer portal — quarterback Hendon Hooker; offensive linemen Doug Nester, Bryan Hudson and T.J. Jackson — to the transfer portal and added Maryland offensive lineman Johnny Jordan and Vanderbilt safety Tae Daley.
The NCAA gave all fall student-athletes an additional year of eligibility this season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Defensive end Emmanuel Belmar announced he was coming back for 2021 on New Years Eve and was the team's first senior to take advantage of the extra year.
The Hokies have 10 players who haven't revealed their plans for next season.
All FBS teams will be able to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change. The Hokies signed 25 players on Wednesday to give them a projected 94 scholarship players as of Dec. 27.
Here's an updated look at the chart...
Seniors: 13
Juniors: 20
Sophomores: 14
Freshmen: 22 (8 redshirt, 14 true)
Incoming Freshmen: 25
Scholarship players for 2020: 94
|Position
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomores
|Freshman
|Incoming Freshman
|QB (3)
|Braxton Burmeister (RS)
|Knox Kadum (RS)
|Tahj Bullock
|RB (12)
|Terius Wheatley (RS), Marco Lee (JUCO), Jalen Holston (RS)
|Keshawn King, Raheem Blackshear (RS)
|Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson
|Chance Black, Kenji Christian, Elijah Howard, Malachi Thomas
|WR (12)
|Evan Fairs (GRAD), Changa Hodge (GRAD)
|Tre Turner
|Kaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion Robinson
|Jaden Payoute (RS), Tyree Saunders, Dallan Wright
|Jaylen Jones, Da'Wain Lofton, Christian Moss, D.J. Sims
|TE (6)
|Drake Deiulis (RS), James Mitchell
|Nick Gallo
|Wilfried Pene
|Jared Gibble, Jack Hollifield
|OL (13)
|Austin Cannon (RS), Zachariah Hoyt (RS), Tyrell Smith (RS), Johnny Jordan (GRAD)
|Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS)
|Luke Tenuta (RS)
|Jesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden Moore
|Bryce Goodner, Danijel Miletic
|DE (12)
|Emmanuel Belmar (RS)
|Zion Debose (RS), Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS), Amare Barno (RS)
|Eli Adams (RS)
|Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten
|Mattheus Carroll, Cole Nelson
|DT (6)
|DaShawn Crawford
|Jaden Cunningham (RS)
|Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard
|Josh Fuga (RS)
|Desmond Mamudi
|LB (7)
|Dax Hollifield
|Alan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS)
|Dean Ferguson (RS)
|Isi Etute, Will Johnson, Keli Lawson
|CB (10)
|Devin Taylor (GRAD)
|Jermaine Waller, Brion Murray
|Armani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)
|Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian Strong
|D.J. Harvey, Nyke Johnson, Jaden Keller
|S (9)
|Tyree Rogers (RS), Tae Daley (GRAD)
|Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)
|Nasir Peoples (RS)
|J.R. Walker (RS), Lakeem Rudloph, Keonta Jenkins
|Jalen Stroman, Da'Shawn Elder
|K (2)
|Brian Johnson (RS), John Parker Romo
|P/LS (1)
|Oscar Shadley