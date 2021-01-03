UPDATED 1/3: Virginia Tech's 2021 projected scholarship chart

(UPDATED 1/3) BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's 2021 roster is taking shape.

The Hokies have lost four players to the transfer portal — quarterback Hendon Hooker; offensive linemen Doug Nester, Bryan Hudson and T.J. Jackson — to the transfer portal and added Maryland offensive lineman Johnny Jordan and Vanderbilt safety Tae Daley.

The NCAA gave all fall student-athletes an additional year of eligibility this season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Defensive end Emmanuel Belmar announced he was coming back for 2021 on New Years Eve and was the team's first senior to take advantage of the extra year.

The Hokies have 10 players who haven't revealed their plans for next season.

All FBS teams will be able to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change. The Hokies signed 25 players on Wednesday to give them a projected 94 scholarship players as of Dec. 27.

Here's an updated look at the chart...

Seniors: 13

Juniors: 20

Sophomores: 14

Freshmen: 22 (8 redshirt, 14 true)