UPDATED 6/2: Virginia Tech's 2021 projected scholarship chart
Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston (center) punches through a gap made by offensive linemen Austin Cannon (left) and Christian Darrisaw (right) in the second half last week against Miami.

(UPDATED 6/2) BLACKSBURG — There have been plenty of comings and goings on Virginia Tech's roster over the last two-plus months. 

There's been some attrition with wide receiver Tyree Saunders (East Carolina), safety Tyree Rogers (Norfolk State), running back Terius Wheatley and defensive end Justin Beadles entering the transfer portal. 

The Hokies have also added some personnel with offensive lineman Tyrell Smith and linebacker Austin Rosa deciding to come back for an additional season after spending the offseason helping out in the team's weight room. The NCAA granted all fall student-athletes an additional year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow FBS teams to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change.

Tech's staff also got a verbal commit from JUCO offensive lineman Bob Schick, who will enroll in the middle of June and be eligible for the fall.

One position change of note from spring camp was Lakeem Rudolph moving from safety to the outside linebacker position. 

Here's an updated look at the chart...

Seniors: 9

Juniors: 21

Sophomores: 13

Freshmen: 21 (7 redshirt, 14 second-year)

Incoming Freshmen: 27

Scholarship players for 2020: 91

Position Senior Junior Sophomores Freshman Incoming Freshman 
 QB (4) Braxton Burmeister (RS), Connor Blumrick (GRAD)   Knox Kadum (RS)Tahj Bullock
 RB (11) Marco Lee (JUCO), Jalen Holston (RS), Raheem Blackshear (RS)Keshawn KingTahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan BrunsonChance Black, Kenji Christian, Elijah Howard, Malachi Thomas
 WR (10)Changa Hodge (GRAD)Tre TurnerKaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion RobinsonJaden Payoute (RS), Dallan WrightJaylen Jones, Da'Wain Lofton, Christian Moss, D.J. Sims
 TE (6) Drake Deiulis (RS), James MitchellNick Gallo Wilfried PeneJared Gibble, Jack Hollifield
 OL (13)Johnny Jordan (GRAD), Tyrell SmithLecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS)Luke Tenuta (RS)Jesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden Moore, Derrell BaileyBryce Goodner, Danijel Miletic, Bob Shick (JUCO)
 DE (9)Emmanuel Belmar (RS)Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS), Amare Barno (RS)Eli Adams (RS)Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten Mattheus Carroll, Cole Nelson 
 DT (6)Jordan Williams (GRAD)Jaden Cunningham (RS)Mario Kendricks, Norell PollardJosh Fuga (RS) Desmond Mamudi 
 LB (10)Austin Rosa (GRAD)Dax HollifieldAlan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS)Dean Ferguson (RS), Lakeem Rudolph, CJ McCray Isi Etute, Will Johnson, Keli Lawson
 CB (9) Jermaine Waller, Brion MurrayArmani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian StrongD.J. Harvey, Nyke Johnson, Jaden Keller
 S (11) Devin Taylor (GRAD), Tae Daley (GRAD)Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)Nasir Peoples (RS)J.R. Walker (RS), Keonta JenkinsJalen Stroman, Da'Shawn Elder, Jalen Hoyle, Jordan McDonald
 K (1)John Parker Romo    
 P/LS (1) Oscar Shadley    
