UPDATED 6/2: Virginia Tech's 2021 projected scholarship chart

(UPDATED 6/2) BLACKSBURG — There have been plenty of comings and goings on Virginia Tech's roster over the last two-plus months.

There's been some attrition with wide receiver Tyree Saunders (East Carolina), safety Tyree Rogers (Norfolk State), running back Terius Wheatley and defensive end Justin Beadles entering the transfer portal.

The Hokies have also added some personnel with offensive lineman Tyrell Smith and linebacker Austin Rosa deciding to come back for an additional season after spending the offseason helping out in the team's weight room. The NCAA granted all fall student-athletes an additional year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow FBS teams to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change.

Tech's staff also got a verbal commit from JUCO offensive lineman Bob Schick, who will enroll in the middle of June and be eligible for the fall.

One position change of note from spring camp was Lakeem Rudolph moving from safety to the outside linebacker position.

Here's an updated look at the chart...

Seniors: 9

Juniors: 21