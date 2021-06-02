UPDATED 6/2: Virginia Tech's 2021 projected scholarship chart

(UPDATED 6/2) BLACKSBURG — There have been plenty of comings and goings on Virginia Tech's roster over the last two-plus months.
There's been some attrition with wide receiver Tyree Saunders (East Carolina), safety Tyree Rogers (Norfolk State), running back Terius Wheatley and defensive end Justin Beadles entering the transfer portal.
The Hokies have also added some personnel with offensive lineman Tyrell Smith and linebacker Austin Rosa deciding to come back for an additional season after spending the offseason helping out in the team's weight room. The NCAA granted all fall student-athletes an additional year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow FBS teams to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change.
Tech's staff also got a verbal commit from JUCO offensive lineman Bob Schick, who will enroll in the middle of June and be eligible for the fall.
One position change of note from spring camp was Lakeem Rudolph moving from safety to the outside linebacker position.
Here's an updated look at the chart...
Seniors: 9
Juniors: 21
Sophomores: 13
Freshmen: 21 (7 redshirt, 14 second-year)
Incoming Freshmen: 27
Scholarship players for 2020: 91
|Position
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomores
|Freshman
|Incoming Freshman
|QB (4)
|Braxton Burmeister (RS), Connor Blumrick (GRAD)
|Knox Kadum (RS)
|Tahj Bullock
|RB (11)
|Marco Lee (JUCO), Jalen Holston (RS), Raheem Blackshear (RS)
|Keshawn King
|Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson
|Chance Black, Kenji Christian, Elijah Howard, Malachi Thomas
|WR (10)
|Changa Hodge (GRAD)
|Tre Turner
|Kaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion Robinson
|Jaden Payoute (RS), Dallan Wright
|Jaylen Jones, Da'Wain Lofton, Christian Moss, D.J. Sims
|TE (6)
|Drake Deiulis (RS), James Mitchell
|Nick Gallo
|Wilfried Pene
|Jared Gibble, Jack Hollifield
|OL (13)
|Johnny Jordan (GRAD), Tyrell Smith
|Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS)
|Luke Tenuta (RS)
|Jesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden Moore, Derrell Bailey
|Bryce Goodner, Danijel Miletic, Bob Shick (JUCO)
|DE (9)
|Emmanuel Belmar (RS)
|Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS), Amare Barno (RS)
|Eli Adams (RS)
|Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten
|Mattheus Carroll, Cole Nelson
|DT (6)
|Jordan Williams (GRAD)
|Jaden Cunningham (RS)
|Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard
|Josh Fuga (RS)
|Desmond Mamudi
|LB (10)
|Austin Rosa (GRAD)
|Dax Hollifield
|Alan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS)
|Dean Ferguson (RS), Lakeem Rudolph, CJ McCray
|Isi Etute, Will Johnson, Keli Lawson
|CB (9)
|Jermaine Waller, Brion Murray
|Armani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)
|Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian Strong
|D.J. Harvey, Nyke Johnson, Jaden Keller
|S (11)
|Devin Taylor (GRAD), Tae Daley (GRAD)
|Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)
|Nasir Peoples (RS)
|J.R. Walker (RS), Keonta Jenkins
|Jalen Stroman, Da'Shawn Elder, Jalen Hoyle, Jordan McDonald
|K (1)
|John Parker Romo
|P/LS (1)
|Oscar Shadley