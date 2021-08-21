UPDATED 8/21: Virginia Tech's 2021 projected scholarship chart

(UPDATED 8/21) BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is projected to go into the fall with 86 scholarship players.
The NCAA granted all fall student-athletes an additional year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow FBS teams to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change.
Here's an updated look at the chart...
Seniors: 7
Juniors: 20
Sophomores: 13
Freshmen: 19 (7 redshirt, 12 second-year)
Incoming Freshmen: 27
Scholarship players for 2020: 86
|Position
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomores
|Freshman
|Incoming Freshman
|QB (4)
|Braxton Burmeister (RS), Connor Blumrick (GRAD)
|Knox Kadum (RS)
|Tahj Bullock
|RB (10)
|Marco Lee (JUCO), Jalen Holston (RS), Raheem Blackshear (RS)
|Keshawn King
|Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson
|Chance Black, Kenji Christian, Malachi Thomas
|WR (11)
|Changa Hodge (GRAD)
|Tre Turner
|Kaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion Robinson
|Jaden Payoute (RS), Dallan Wright
|Jaylen Jones, Da'Wain Lofton, Christian Moss, D.J. Sims, Keli Lawson
|TE (4)
|Drake Deiulis (RS), James Mitchell
|Nick Gallo
|Jared Gibble
|OL (14)
|Johnny Jordan (GRAD), Tyrell Smith
|Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS)
|Luke Tenuta (RS)
|Jesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden Moore, Derrell Bailey
|Bryce Goodner, Danijel Miletic, Bob Shick (JUCO), Jack Hollifield
|DE (7)
|Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS), Amare Barno (RS)
|Eli Adams (RS)
|Wilfried Pene
|Mattheus Carroll, Cole Nelson
|DT (5)
|Jordan Williams (GRAD)
|Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard
|Josh Fuga (RS)
|Desmond Mamudi
|LB (10)
|Austin Rosa (GRAD)
|Dax Hollifield
|Alan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS)
|Dean Ferguson (RS), Lakeem Rudolph, CJ McCray
|Isi Etute, Will Johnson, Jaden Keller
|CB (9)
|Jermaine Waller, Brion Murray
|Armani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)
|Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian Strong
|D.J. Harvey, Nyke Johnson, Elijah Howard
|S (10)
|Tae Daley (GRAD)
|Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)
|Nasir Peoples (RS)
|J.R. Walker (RS), Keonta Jenkins
|Jalen Stroman, Da'Shawn Elder, Jalen Hoyle, Jordan McDonald
|K (1)
|John Parker Romo
|P/LS (1)
|Oscar Shadley