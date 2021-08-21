 Skip to main content
UPDATED 8/21: Virginia Tech's 2021 projected scholarship chart
UPDATED 8/21: Virginia Tech's 2021 projected scholarship chart

Virginia Tech football practice: Braxton Burmeister

Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister gets ready for ball security drills at practice on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

 MIKE NIZIOLEK, The Roanoke Times

(UPDATED 8/21) BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is projected to go into the fall with 86 scholarship players.

The NCAA granted all fall student-athletes an additional year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow FBS teams to go over the 85 scholarship limit next year thanks to the rule change.

Here's an updated look at the chart...

Seniors: 7

Juniors: 20

Sophomores: 13

Freshmen: 19 (7 redshirt, 12 second-year)

Incoming Freshmen: 27

Scholarship players for 2020: 86

Position Senior Junior Sophomores Freshman Incoming Freshman 
 QB (4) Braxton Burmeister (RS), Connor Blumrick (GRAD)   Knox Kadum (RS)Tahj Bullock
 RB (10) Marco Lee (JUCO), Jalen Holston (RS), Raheem Blackshear (RS)Keshawn KingTahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan BrunsonChance Black, Kenji Christian, Malachi Thomas
 WR (11)Changa Hodge (GRAD)Tre TurnerKaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion RobinsonJaden Payoute (RS), Dallan WrightJaylen Jones, Da'Wain Lofton, Christian Moss, D.J. Sims, Keli Lawson
 TE (4) Drake Deiulis (RS), James MitchellNick Gallo  Jared Gibble
 OL (14)Johnny Jordan (GRAD), Tyrell SmithLecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS)Luke Tenuta (RS)Jesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden Moore, Derrell BaileyBryce Goodner, Danijel Miletic, Bob Shick (JUCO), Jack Hollifield
 DE (7) Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS), Amare Barno (RS)Eli Adams (RS) Wilfried PeneMattheus Carroll, Cole Nelson 
 DT (5)Jordan Williams (GRAD) Mario Kendricks, Norell PollardJosh Fuga (RS) Desmond Mamudi 
 LB (10)Austin Rosa (GRAD)Dax HollifieldAlan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS)Dean Ferguson (RS), Lakeem Rudolph, CJ McCray Isi Etute, Will Johnson, Jaden Keller
 CB (9) Jermaine Waller, Brion MurrayArmani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian StrongD.J. Harvey, Nyke Johnson, Elijah Howard
 S (10) Tae Daley (GRAD)Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)Nasir Peoples (RS)J.R. Walker (RS), Keonta JenkinsJalen Stroman, Da'Shawn Elder, Jalen Hoyle, Jordan McDonald
 K (1)John Parker Romo    
 P/LS (1) Oscar Shadley    
