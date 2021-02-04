Updated look at Virginia Tech’s recruiting footprint during Fuente era with 2021 signing class

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech hit most of its popular recruiting spots for the 2021 cycle.
Tech signed six in-state student-athletes, three from Georgia, two from North Carolina and one from Florida.
The Hokies have signed 136 recruits since Fuente took over in 2016 (excluding FBS transfers). More than 60% of the signees have come from those four states — 36 signees from Virginia, 17 from Georgia, 16 from North Carolina and 15 from Florida.
Tech only signed one instate player in 2020, but that turned out to be the blip Fuente anticipated when he told reporters last year that number wasn’t “indicative of anything to come.” The Hokies have signed at least six instate players in five of his six recruiting classes.
The coaching staff’s recruiting efforts have leveled off in North Carolina since Mack Brown was hired as coach, but Tech continues to recruit well in Georgia. The program has signed at least three players from the state with the exception of the 2018 cycle when they only added one Georgia native.
This year Tech signed defensive end Cole Nelson, wide receiver Christian Moss and running back Malachi Thomas out of Georgia.
Fuente has signed players from 19 states in total, three international prospects (from different countries) and Washington D.C. Sierra Canyon defensive back D.J. Harvey gave Tech its first recruit from California under Fuente while Pinson Valley running back Kenji Christian is the first signee out of Alabama.
Much has been made about the #TX2VT movement the last two years with Tech signing three players out of the state outside landing a player or two of the JUCO ranks from the state, but the most productive recruiting regions the last two cycles outside of the big four have been Maryland, Tennessee and South Carolina.
Tech has signed four players from each state over the last two years. Maryland could become an even greater focus in the coming years after the recent hire of J.C. Price, who has longstanding ties in the state.