Updated look at Virginia Tech’s recruiting footprint during Fuente era with 2021 signing class

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech hit most of its popular recruiting spots for the 2021 cycle.

Tech signed six in-state student-athletes, three from Georgia, two from North Carolina and one from Florida.

The Hokies have signed 136 recruits since Fuente took over in 2016 (excluding FBS transfers). More than 60% of the signees have come from those four states — 36 signees from Virginia, 17 from Georgia, 16 from North Carolina and 15 from Florida.

Tech only signed one instate player in 2020, but that turned out to be the blip Fuente anticipated when he told reporters last year that number wasn’t “indicative of anything to come.” The Hokies have signed at least six instate players in five of his six recruiting classes.

The coaching staff’s recruiting efforts have leveled off in North Carolina since Mack Brown was hired as coach, but Tech continues to recruit well in Georgia. The program has signed at least three players from the state with the exception of the 2018 cycle when they only added one Georgia native.