BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech women's basketball fans who will be attending the Hokies' NCAA Tournament game Friday might want to stick around for the nightcap.

After Tech hosts Chattanooga at 5:30 p.m., eighth-seeded Southern Cal (21-9) will face ninth-seeded South Dakota State (28-5) in the second game of the first-round doubleheader at 8 p.m.

"I do think if the fans come out, to stay for the 8-9 game. It's contrasting styles," USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said Thursday at a press conference. "Hopefully that 8-9 game is one of the best in the tournament and I hope the fans stick around to see it."

South Dakota State ranks 11th nationally in scoring offense (79.4 ppg), while USC is tied for 17th in scoring defense (54.8 ppg).

"Both teams defend really well but do it differently. Both teams are efficient on offense but do it differently," Jackrabbits coach Aaron Johnston said. "You're going to see contrasting styles that hopefully will make for a really exciting game.

"If USC can get us maybe sped up and uncomfortable in our halfcourt offense and turn us over — they have the ability to block a lot of shots, challenge us at the rim — if their style is winning out, it's going to be hard for us. And then on the flip side, if we can get them maybe moving a little bit more, get them chasing us on the perimeter, that's going to play into our hand."

USC is in the NCAAs for the first time since 2014.

"It's super exciting," said USC sophomore Rayah Marshall, who averages 12.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks.

So even though the Trojans' reward was having to fly across the country to play in a tough 8-9 matchup for the right to possibly play No. 1 seed Virginia Tech on Tech's home court, the Trojans are not complaining.

"I danced [after USC got an at-large bid Sunday]," Marshall said. "I'll play them at your backyard if [I] had to. Our whole goal was just to make it here."

A few of the Trojans do have NCAA Tournament experience. Kadi Sissoko (15.6 ppg) played for Syracuse in the 2018-19 season, while Destiny Littleton averaged 2.6 points for 2022 NCAA champ South Carolina last season.

"Coming off of a national championship, it's really important to just kind of let the team know that every single possession, every little thing … matters in a tournament like this," said Littleton, who is averaging 13.8 points this year.

The Women of Troy went 11-7 in Pac-12 play — including a 55-46 win over Stanford, which is now a No. 1 seed.

"You can't get better preparation [for the NCAAs than the Pac-12]," said Gottlieb, in her second year at USC after previously steering Pac-12 member California. "The level of coaching in our league, the different styles that you face, the quality of players. … We've been really battle-tested."

The Summit League champion Jackrabbits, who won the WNIT last year, are in the NCAAs for the 11th time in the last 15 years.

South Dakota State has beaten two ranked foes (Louisville and Kansas State) this season, as well as Mississippi State and Rutgers.

"That's something that we've always kind of prided ourselves on, is our nonconference schedule," said South Dakota State forward Myah Selland, who averages 15.7 points. "We like to be challenged early in the year. … It really kind of prepares us for these kind of opportunities."

The Jackrabbits have won 21 straight games since losing to No. 1 South Carolina 62-44 on Dec. 15.

"They're a team that likes to run in transition, get really quick buckets," Littleton said. "They're really, really good 3-point shooters. Everyone on the floor can shoot. I think that's different from what we've faced."