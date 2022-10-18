UVa 3rd, Virginia Tech 7th in ACC men's basketball poll

Virginia was ranked third and Virginia Tech seventh in the ACC men's basketball preseason media poll Tuesday.

North Carolina, which was No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason poll Monday, topped the ACC poll Tuesday.

The Cavaliers, who were ranked No. 18 in the AP poll, return starters Jayden Gardner, Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Kadrin Shedrick and Armaan Franklin from a 21-14 team that reached the NIT quarterfinals last season.

ACC Network analyst Luke Hancock said UVa has "scary potential."

"They are very good," Hancock, a Hidden Valley High School graduate, said last week at ACC men's basketball media day in Charlotte, North Carolina. "They've had a little deficiency on the offensive side, but they are going to be so good on the defensive end that they're going to win enough games to be in the NCAA tournament. And if they can get a little bit of continuity and … knock down some open shots, that will be a team that's top-15, top-10 at the end of the season."

Gardner made the preseason All-ACC second team Tuesday.

"This team definitely has the makings to win it all, but we just have to take it step by step," Gardner said last week. "The improvement just has to come with our work ethic and our mind-set and not taking games for granted and not overlooking … teams like last year."

Virginia Tech coach Mike Young's Hokies welcome back starters Hunter Cattoor and Justyn Mutts from the team that won the ACC tournament. Mutts made the preseason All-ACC second team Tuesday.

"They're going to have so much confidence off of what they accomplished at the end of last year," Hancock said. "You've got guys who are embracing leadership roles with Justyn Mutts and Hunter Cattoor. You've got a lot of development through last year with guys like Sean Pedulla and Darius Maddox. And then Coach has some other young guys and some transfers coming in to fill those gaps.

"Keve Aluma's almost an impossible guy to replace, but I also would like to think that some of those other guys pick their games up enough to kind of make up for it. So I think Virginia Tech's going to be really good. … I certainly think they can make the NCAA tournament."

The Hokies went 23-13 last year, losing in the first round of the NCAAs.

"We want to win an ACC championship. We want to make a run in the NCAA tournament," Cattoor said. "You can never get complacent just because you won one year."

UVa got six first-place votes and Virginia Tech got one.

North Carolina, which lost in the NCAA championship game last season, topped the ACC poll with 90 of the 101 first-place votes and 1,504 points. UNC topped the poll for the first time in seven years.

"Last year's team reached its full potential," UNC coach Hubert Davis said. "That is my hope this year. … My hope in reaching our full potential [is that it] puts us in a position to be where we were last year and maybe change the narrative and be the last team standing on Monday night.

"I said [to the team at a recent practice], 'Are you hungry or are you satisfied?’ I told them, "I'm not hungry, I'm starving.’"

UNC has brought back starters Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, Leaky Black and RJ Davis from a 29-10 team.

"They like playing at Carolina. It's not that bad being in college and playing at Carolina," Davis said about that quartet opting to return. "So the experience that they had last year, they didn't want to give that up."

Bacot was named the ACC's preseason player of the year Tuesday, reaping 82 of the 101 votes. Love joined Bacot on the preseason All-ACC first team, with Davis making the second team.

UNC will miss Brady Manek, but 6-foot-11 graduate transfer Pete Nance has come aboard from Northwestern.

"With where the NBA … has gone with mobile bigs, I'm surprised he's not in the NBA," Davis said of Nance.

Duke, which was ranked No. 7 in the AP poll Monday, was ranked second in the ACC poll with 1,339 points.

Jon Scheyer has succeeded his former boss Mike Krzyzewski as the Blue Devils' coach.

"There's been an incredible legacy that's been built and I feel responsible to carry that culture forward while also being innovative, creative in 2022 of what's required as a head coach," Scheyer said.

Jeremy Roach, who made the preseason All-ACC first team, is the lone starter back from the Duke team that won the ACC regular-season title and reached the Final Four.

Duke boasts a number of highly touted freshmen, including 7-foot-1 center Dereck Lively II, who was named the ACC preseason rookie of the year. He also made the preseason All-ACC second team.

But Duke will miss Paolo Banchero, who was chosen by Orlando with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.

"We'll be able to score the ball, but I don't know if we have a guy who's going to be our leading scorer every night," Scheyer said. "You could watch Paolo play at times [and others did not have to score], and we don't have that with this year's team. So [being] elite defensively is a goal for us, and then sharing the ball and playing together on offense."

Duke and Miami each received two first-place votes.

Miami was ranked fourth in the poll.

The Hurricanes return starters Isaiah Wong (who made the preseason All-ACC first team Tuesday) and Jordan Miller from a team that lost to Kansas in the Elite Eight. They have added standout transfer Nijel Pack from Kansas State.

"We're going to stick with the small ball; we're not going to be the biggest team," Miller said.

"We've done a lot of running, but it's for a reason. We're going to be fast. We're going to play fast, kind of how like Kansas last year in the Elite Eight, they just pushed the ball [like] crazy and it overwhelmed us in the second half. So we're hoping to take the same route this year."

Florida State was ranked fifth and Notre Dame sixth.