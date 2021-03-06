UVa earns No. 1 seed, Virginia Tech No. 3 seed in ACC Tournament

The Virginia men's basketball team clinched the ACC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament Saturday, while Virginia Tech landed the No. 3 seed.

The seedings and pairings were announced Saturday night.

Florida State (15-5, 11-4) would have clinched the top seed and regular-season title with a win at Notre Dame on Saturday, but the 11th-ranked Seminoles lost the game.

That opened the door for UVa (17-6, 13-4), which won at Louisville later Saturday to claim the top seed and the regular-season crown. So FSU had to settle for the No. 2 seed.

It was UVa's 10th ACC regular-season title, including the fifth under coach Tony Bennett. It was the sixth time UVa earned the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament.

Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4), which had to cancel its final two regular-season games because of COVID-19 contact-tracing issues, finished in third place.

It is Tech's highest finish in the standings since then-coach Seth Greenberg's Hokies tied for third place in 2010. Tech was the No. 4 seed that year.

The No. 3 seed is Tech's highest seed since the Hokies were seeded third in 2007.