UVa-Virginia Tech women's basketball game postponed because of COVID-19

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team's home game Sunday against rival Virginia has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing in the UVa program.

The ACC and the two schools announced the postponement Saturday. A new date has not yet been announced.

This is the first time either team has had a game postponed or canceled this season because of COVID-19.

UVa (0-5, 0-2) had been idle since losing at Florida State last Sunday.

Injury-plagued UVa has been down to seven players in each of the past two games. Those games followed the cancellation of UVa's Dec. 6 game with George Washington; that game was canceled because injuries (and Dylan Horton opting out) had left UVa with just six available players.

Florida State transfer London Clarkson would have made her UVa debut Sunday, giving UVa's depth a much-needed boost. UVa had announced earlier Saturday that the sophomore forward had received an ACC waiver to play this season. She had already been given the green light from the NCAA Division I Council, which on Wednesday gave all transfers a blanket waiver to play this school year.