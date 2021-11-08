Veteran lineup a plus for Virginia Tech men's basketball team

Old lineups have done quite well for Tech in the past.

In the 2006-07 season, Seth Greenberg started three seniors, one junior and one sophomore. That team went 10-6 in ACC play (including a win at Duke and a sweep of North Carolina) and won a game in the NCAAs.

In the 2018-19 season, Buzz Williams' lineup for much of the campaign included a senior, a fifth-year senior, a sixth-year senior, a fourth-year junior and an NBA-bound sophomore. That team broke the school marks for overall wins (26) and ACC wins (12) en route to the Sweet 16.

Now another old lineup is ready to see what it can accomplish.

"There is that sense of urgency within our locker room, talking about even with just us three [fifth-year seniors that] this is our last year and how much we want to make the most of it," said Murphy, a graduate transfer from Wofford. "It's contagious, that urgency.

"We all have the belief and confidence that we can win a whole lot of games this year."

The Hokies went 15-7 overall last season, when they finished third in the ACC with 9-4 league mark.

Tech has been picked fifth this year in the ACC's preseason media poll. But ESPN analyst Jay Bilas would not be surprised if Tech finished even higher.