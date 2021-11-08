Veteran lineup a plus for Virginia Tech men's basketball team

An old starting lineup could herald a special season for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team.
The Hokies will start three fifth-year seniors — center Keve Aluma, power forward Justyn Mutts and point guard Storm Murphy — and junior guards Nahiem Alleyne and Hunter Cattoor when they open the season Tuesday against visiting Maine, according to coach Mike Young.
All that experience makes for a confident team.
"With Keve, Justyn and Storm, it's been really good to have them as our leaders because they just have that mindset of this year is the winning year," Alleyne said. "We've got all the pieces this year to get things rolling and try to win the ACC, try to win the natty [national championship].
"This is the year to win it all."
The Hokies return three starters — Aluma, Mutts and Alleyne — from a team that bowed out in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Four of the top six scorers are back, including Cattoor.
"Once we got that taste of March Madness, now we're all anxious to get back," Mutts said. "The vibe, the energy throughout our program, … we know we can do something special.
"There's nothing stopping us from really reaching our peak, especially as it comes time for March."
Old lineups have done quite well for Tech in the past.
In the 2006-07 season, Seth Greenberg started three seniors, one junior and one sophomore. That team went 10-6 in ACC play (including a win at Duke and a sweep of North Carolina) and won a game in the NCAAs.
In the 2018-19 season, Buzz Williams' lineup for much of the campaign included a senior, a fifth-year senior, a sixth-year senior, a fourth-year junior and an NBA-bound sophomore. That team broke the school marks for overall wins (26) and ACC wins (12) en route to the Sweet 16.
Now another old lineup is ready to see what it can accomplish.
"There is that sense of urgency within our locker room, talking about even with just us three [fifth-year seniors that] this is our last year and how much we want to make the most of it," said Murphy, a graduate transfer from Wofford. "It's contagious, that urgency.
"We all have the belief and confidence that we can win a whole lot of games this year."
The Hokies went 15-7 overall last season, when they finished third in the ACC with 9-4 league mark.
Tech has been picked fifth this year in the ACC's preseason media poll. But ESPN analyst Jay Bilas would not be surprised if Tech finished even higher.
"Mike's one of the best offensive coaches that I've seen on any level," Bilas said. "His team passes, cuts and schematically is a joy to watch. … The court's 50 feet wide … and the best coaches take advantage of that, and he does.
"He's got good shooters again to be able to help spread the floor. … And then Keve Aluma's got some of the best footwork of any bigger player in the country, and I think he'll take the next step toward being a potential first-team All-American candidate.
"They're good enough to win the league. The question is going to be not how many points they can score, it's how many points can they limit their opponents to? So if they can defend at a higher level, there's nobody in the ACC that they're not capable of beating."
Young said Tech could have "a very formidable" defensive team.
"Mutts and Keve have developed into pretty darn good shot-blockers," Young said. "They can both move their feet, so they can switch onto perimeter players. … Alleyne has developed into a terrific on-ball and off-ball defender. … Cattoor … was a defensive player that we could really rely on [last season].
"The ceiling for this team defensively is a high one."
The ceiling is high on offense, too.
Aluma made the All-ACC second team last season, when he averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds.
"If they try to zone in on me, we've got other people that can put the ball in the basket," he said.
Aluma has graduated from Tech and is now taking additional undergraduate courses. He entered the NBA Draft in April but withdrew his name in June.
"He's in the best shape he's ever been in," Young said. "He is shooting the ball at a very, very high clip."
Mutts, who is working on a second master's degree, averaged 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds last season.
"Mutts has worked tirelessly to improve himself," Young said.
Alleyne averaged 11.1 points last season. He had 28 points in the NCAA tournament loss to Florida.
"I've definitely gotten more confident after that game," Alleyne said.
Cattoor moves into the starting lineup in place of Tyrece Radford, who joined Texas A&M as a graduate transfer. Cattoor averaged 8.5 points last season.
"I've been working on being more comfortable with the ball in my hands — creating for others, creating for myself," Cattoor said. "Be more comfortable with the ball and not just be a catch-and-shoot guy."
Murphy inherits the floor general job from Wabissa Bede.
Murphy, a graduate student, transferred to Tech to use his extra year of eligibility. For his first two seasons at Wofford, he played for Young and with Aluma. He earned All-Southern Conference first-team honors last season, when he averaged 17.8 points and 4.3 assists.
"Having a scoring mind-set but not trying to force anything … is going to really allow things to open up for myself," Murphy said. "Being aggressive is really going to create havoc for defenses where they're going to have to help [on him], and then a lot of other guys are going to be open."