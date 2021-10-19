 Skip to main content
Virginia 4th, Virginia Tech 5th in ACC men's basketball poll
Virginia 4th, Virginia Tech 5th in ACC men's basketball poll

Duke topped the ACC men's basketball preseason media poll today, with Virginia fourth and Virginia Tech fifth.

Tech's Keve Aluma made the preseason All-ACC first team.

Duke's Paolo Banchero was voted the preseason player of the year and the preseason freshman of the year. Aluma was second in the player of the year voting.

I will have a full story later, but for now, here is the poll and the All-ACC voting:

ACC poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

1. Duke (47), 1132

2. Florida State (14), 1034

3. North Carolina (5), 1001

4. Virginia (9), 949

5. Virginia Tech (5), 857

6. Louisville (1), 791

7. Syracuse, 781

8. Notre Dame, 599

9. NC State, 555

10. Georgia Tech, 524

11. Clemson, 430

12. Miami, 428

13. Wake Forest, 274

14. Pitt, 253

15. Boston College, 112

Preseason All-ACC

First Team

Name, School, Votes

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 68

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 52

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 49

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 46

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 37

Second Team

Name, School, Votes

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 25

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 23

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 17

Mark Williams, Duke, 12

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 9

Malik Williams, Louisville, 9

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9

Preseason Player of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 28

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 16

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 13

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 12

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 5

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 2

Mark Williams, Duke, 2

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 64

Trevor Keels, Duke, 5

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 3

Dontrez Styles, North Carolina, 3

Igor Milicic Jr., Virginia, 3

Wooga Poplar, Miami, 1

Benny Williams, Syracuse, 1

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 1

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men's basketball and many other teams at the university.

