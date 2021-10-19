Virginia 4th, Virginia Tech 5th in ACC men's basketball poll

Duke topped the ACC men's basketball preseason media poll today, with Virginia fourth and Virginia Tech fifth.

Tech's Keve Aluma made the preseason All-ACC first team.

Duke's Paolo Banchero was voted the preseason player of the year and the preseason freshman of the year. Aluma was second in the player of the year voting.

I will have a full story later, but for now, here is the poll and the All-ACC voting:

ACC poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

1. Duke (47), 1132

2. Florida State (14), 1034

3. North Carolina (5), 1001

4. Virginia (9), 949

5. Virginia Tech (5), 857

6. Louisville (1), 791

7. Syracuse, 781

8. Notre Dame, 599

9. NC State, 555

10. Georgia Tech, 524

11. Clemson, 430

12. Miami, 428

13. Wake Forest, 274