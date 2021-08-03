Virginia Tech 2021 fall camp position breakdown: Quarterbacks

This is Burmeister’s offense and the only thing that would change that this fall is an injury.

Burmeister has done his part to add some body armor getting his weight up to 215, but those around the program don’t consider the quarterback injury prone. The cramps he had in Week 1 related to a bout with COVID-19, and the broken toes he suffered in practice basically amounted to bad luck.

Stock watch

Kadum held onto the No. 2 spot through spring camp, but he still has work to do. The coaching staff loves his competitiveness, and his mobility means the offense wouldn’t change much if he needs to step in for Burmeister.

Blumrick is a dual-threat as well and was athletic enough to get work at tight end and running back for Texas A&M when things didn’t work out at quarterback. He took advantage of getting live reps towards the end of spring, but missing out on two-plus years worth of work at quarterback will be hard for him to overcome in one offseason.

Projected two deep

Braxton Burmeister Knox Kadum