Virginia Tech 2021 fall camp position breakdown: Quarterbacks

Virginia Tech’s quarterback battle is usually all fans talk about heading into fall camp.
It won’t get nearly the same kind of attention this year with coach Justin Fuente basically telling Braxton Burmeister the job was his to lose during exit interviews last December. The coaching staff has only grown more confident in that decision, and Burmeister’s teammates have echoed that sentiment.
Burmeister told reporters in Charlotte at last month's ACC Kickoff that he’s locked in and ready to take advantage of the opportunity.
Coming and going*
- Departed (2): Hendon Hooker (transfer), Quincy Patterson (transfer)
- Returning (2): Braxton Burmeister (R-Jr), Knox Kadum (R-Fr)
- Early enrollees (1): Connor Blumrick (transfer)
- Fall enrollees (1): Tahj Bullock
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we learned during spring
Burmeister was one of the veterans helping organize offseason workouts throughout the summer, and much of the discussion at the ACC Kickoff was about Burmeister establishing himself as a team leader.
This is Burmeister’s offense and the only thing that would change that this fall is an injury.
Burmeister has done his part to add some body armor getting his weight up to 215, but those around the program don’t consider the quarterback injury prone. The cramps he had in Week 1 related to a bout with COVID-19, and the broken toes he suffered in practice basically amounted to bad luck.
Stock watch
Kadum held onto the No. 2 spot through spring camp, but he still has work to do. The coaching staff loves his competitiveness, and his mobility means the offense wouldn’t change much if he needs to step in for Burmeister.
Blumrick is a dual-threat as well and was athletic enough to get work at tight end and running back for Texas A&M when things didn’t work out at quarterback. He took advantage of getting live reps towards the end of spring, but missing out on two-plus years worth of work at quarterback will be hard for him to overcome in one offseason.
Projected two deep
- Braxton Burmeister
- Knox Kadum
