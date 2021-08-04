Virginia Tech 2021 fall camp position breakdown: Running back

Khalil Herbert’s shadow looms large.
Tech still doesn’t have a clear successor lined up and it might remain that way until Sept. 3. The Hokies typically announce a two-deep the week of the opener, but that won’t reveal how the coaching staff plans to divvy up the carries.
It seems likely that if a clear frontrunner doesn’t emerge in the next few weeks that Tech could use more of a running back by committee approach to take advantage of the varied skill sets among the top backs, at least to start the season off.
Coming and going*
- Departed (2): Khalil Herbert, Terius Wheatley
- Returning (7): Marco Lee (Jr), Jalen Holston (R-Jr), Keshawn King (Soph), Raheem Blackshear (R-Jr), Tahj Gary (R-Fr), Jalen Hampton (Fr), Jordan Brunson (Fr)
- Early enrollees (0): N/A
- Fall enrollees (3): Chance Black, Kenji Christian, Malachi Thomas
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we learned during spring
Consistency matters.
Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear have the most consistent practice habits in the group, and that has kept them atop the two-deep. They happen to be the most experienced backs on the roster, but Fuente has never been reluctant to play younger players as long as the coaching staff feels they have earned it on the practice field.
That leaves the door open for true freshman Kenji Christian, Malachi Thomas and Chance Black to quickly emerge after enrolling this summer. Black will likely have more of a dual role splitting time between running back and wide receiver similar to Blackshear.
They are still long shots since Tech has so many other older backs competing, seven in total, and there’s only so many reps to go around in practice. Though it seems that Jalen Hampton and Jordan Brunson have yet to gain much ground on their peers.
Stock watch
There was some speculation the competition might thin out a little after spring, but only one running back (Terius Wheatley) opted to transfer.
If there was a so-called “winner” during spring camp it would probably be Tahj Gary. Gary put himself into the second tier group alongside Marco Lee and Keshawn King, and his continued health has shown the gruesome leg injury he suffered as a senior in high school is behind him.
He’s a similar sized back (5-foot-8, 220 pounds) to former Tech starter Steven Peoples (5-foot-9, 222 pounds), who was the team’s leading rusher in 2018.
Projected two deep
- Jalen Holston OR Raheem Blackshear
- Keshawn King
- Marco Lee
