Virginia Tech 2021 fall camp position breakdown: Running back

Consistency matters.

Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear have the most consistent practice habits in the group, and that has kept them atop the two-deep. They happen to be the most experienced backs on the roster, but Fuente has never been reluctant to play younger players as long as the coaching staff feels they have earned it on the practice field.

That leaves the door open for true freshman Kenji Christian, Malachi Thomas and Chance Black to quickly emerge after enrolling this summer. Black will likely have more of a dual role splitting time between running back and wide receiver similar to Blackshear.

They are still long shots since Tech has so many other older backs competing, seven in total, and there’s only so many reps to go around in practice. Though it seems that Jalen Hampton and Jordan Brunson have yet to gain much ground on their peers.

Stock watch

There was some speculation the competition might thin out a little after spring, but only one running back (Terius Wheatley) opted to transfer.