Virginia Tech 2021 fall camp practice observations: Jordan Williams sets the tone on day one

The oppressive heat on the field wouldn't count as an excuse.

Get your guard up

The open viewing window offered a glimpse of Tech's top three offensive line groupings. The first team offensive line featured Tyrell Smith at right tackle, Silas Dzansi at right guard, Brock Hoffman at center, Lecitus Smith at left guard and Luke Tenuta at left tackle.

Tyrell Smith is the lone surprise of the group since he missed spring camp after hanging up the cleats for part of the spring. Second-year freshman Parker Clements got the most work with the first team during camp, but Tech wants to give him some more time to develop.

The second-team offensive line was Parker Clements at right tackle, Kaden Moore at right guard, Johnny Jordan at center, Jesse Hanson at left guard and Derrell Bailey at left tackle. The third-team offensive line William Jones at right tackle, Noah Sage at right guard, Nikolai Bujnowski at center, Jonathan Kuhler at left guard and Bob Schick at left tackle.

Schick joined the team in June as a junior college offensive lineman from Snow College.

