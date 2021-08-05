Virginia Tech 2021 fall camp practice observations: Jordan Williams sets the tone on day one

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive lineman Jordan Williams set the tone for the team's opening practice of fall camp Thursday at the team's practice facility.
Williams went up and down the sideline telling each of his teammates, "let's have a day," punctuated by a fist bump. The Clemson transfer has emerged as a leader in the locker despite enrolling in January.
The defender's message is similar to the one Fuente and the coaching staff have stressed to the team — don't waste a single opportunity.
Here's some observation from the 40-minute viewing window on Thursday ...
Get moving
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente talked a lot in the spring about relearning how to practice after COVID-19 upended the team's normal practice habits last year. That was on display once again Thursday with each assistant coach policing the team's level of urgency.
Defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton scolded a group of players for not hustling to the line as they switched out personnel during a drill.
"Do you want to play or not?" Hamilton yelled.
Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen ran some individual drills for the quarterbacks at the start of practice, and told them before they even got started that they better "haul ass" to the ball security drills after the whistle.
The oppressive heat on the field wouldn't count as an excuse.
Get your guard up
The open viewing window offered a glimpse of Tech's top three offensive line groupings. The first team offensive line featured Tyrell Smith at right tackle, Silas Dzansi at right guard, Brock Hoffman at center, Lecitus Smith at left guard and Luke Tenuta at left tackle.
Tyrell Smith is the lone surprise of the group since he missed spring camp after hanging up the cleats for part of the spring. Second-year freshman Parker Clements got the most work with the first team during camp, but Tech wants to give him some more time to develop.
The second-team offensive line was Parker Clements at right tackle, Kaden Moore at right guard, Johnny Jordan at center, Jesse Hanson at left guard and Derrell Bailey at left tackle. The third-team offensive line William Jones at right tackle, Noah Sage at right guard, Nikolai Bujnowski at center, Jonathan Kuhler at left guard and Bob Schick at left tackle.
Schick joined the team in June as a junior college offensive lineman from Snow College.
Down but not out
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said it would be a long shot for wide receiver Changa Hodge to return this season. Hodge suffered a torn ACL midway through spring camp, but the Villanova transfer was as engaged as any of his medically cleared teammates.
Hodge followed the receivers group around as if he was still practicing. He mimicked the drills off to the side, talked with his teammates about technique and intently watched the coaches as they critiqued players during various drills.
The 6-foot-1, 199-pound sixth-year senior certainly hasn't given up on the season, and could be an asset for Tech as it tries to bring along a large group of young receivers.
Visitor's pass
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente's family was in attendance on Thursday. Defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck played with Fuente's daughters while the team stretched.
The Hokies also had multiple scouts from the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers on hand. They stayed close to strength and conditioning coach Ben Hilgart throughout the open viewing window and took diligent notes.