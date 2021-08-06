Virginia Tech 2021 fall camp practice observations: The white helmets explained

Fuente made a point to mention freshman quarterback Tahj Bullock when asked about the quarterbacks during a news conference before practice.

According to Fuente, Bullock is spending as much time as he can watching film and working with the coaching staff.

“He’s a true freshman who’s practiced exactly one time, but he’s a big, talented kid that’s diligent,” Fuente said.

All that has been on display through the first two days of camp.

Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen spent time during one early handoff drill teaching Bullock the proper stance and foot placement. Bullock had to redo his first attempt on the drill after getting a few more pointers, whereas the other quarterbacks all have those basic concepts down.

But as Fuente mentioned, Bullock looks the part physically at 6 foot 4 and 228 pounds and has arm strength to match his size. The quarterbacks threw to the skill position players for an extended portion of practice on Friday, and Bullock lacked the touch on some of his intermediate throws that the veteran quarterbacks had.