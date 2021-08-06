Virginia Tech 2021 fall camp practice observations: The white helmets explained

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech went right back to work on Friday with the second practice of fall camp.
The Hokies will practice for six straight days before getting a day off in what coach Justin Fuente described on Friday as the team’s longest block of consecutive practices all year. They won’t put on full pads until the sixth practice.
“It’s basically six days on, a day off, five days on, a day off, four days on, a day off,” Fuente said. “That’s basically fall camp. Basically until school starts.”
He also detailed what the team hopes to accomplish during that time.
“It’s base installation on offense and defense, with some third down,” Fuente said. “Very little field position type stuff. Very little ... we’ll introduce the two-minute drill at the end of this segment and rep it a little bit.”
Fuente has long advocated for additional time in fall camp to allow more off days.
“I still don’t understand why we don’t give the kids more days off,” Fuente said. “It seems pretty crazy to me that we need to cram 25 practices into 29 days when we could do 25 practices in 32 days. I think that’d be a lot safer for the kids.”
Here’s a look at some observations from the 40-minute open viewing period of Friday’s practice.
The white hats
Virginia Tech opened camp on Thursday with a group of players wearing white helmets. The school initially said those players were breaking in new equipment, but coach Justin Fuente clarified the significance of their meaning on Friday.
“It’s the leadership council,” Fuente said. “We've made it a big emphasis on those guys leading in their room first. Throughout the summer they all ran in different color shirts. We just kind of carried that over.”
The coaches selected two offensive linemen, two defensive linemen and one player from each position group for the honor.
“We did it like that to keep it as a manageable number because we could put a whole lot of people on there,” Fuente said. “There's a lot of deserving guys that aren't on it.”
Based on the players wearing white helmets at practice, the leadership council includes quarterback Braxton Burmeister, running back Jalen Holston, wide receiver Kaleb Smith, tight end James Mitchell, center Brock Hoffman, left guard Lecitus Smith, defensive end Amare Barno, defensive tackle Norell Pollard, linebacker Dax Hollifield, cornerback Jermaine Waller and safety Chamarri Conner.
Baby steps
Fuente made a point to mention freshman quarterback Tahj Bullock when asked about the quarterbacks during a news conference before practice.
According to Fuente, Bullock is spending as much time as he can watching film and working with the coaching staff.
“He’s a true freshman who’s practiced exactly one time, but he’s a big, talented kid that’s diligent,” Fuente said.
All that has been on display through the first two days of camp.
Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen spent time during one early handoff drill teaching Bullock the proper stance and foot placement. Bullock had to redo his first attempt on the drill after getting a few more pointers, whereas the other quarterbacks all have those basic concepts down.
But as Fuente mentioned, Bullock looks the part physically at 6 foot 4 and 228 pounds and has arm strength to match his size. The quarterbacks threw to the skill position players for an extended portion of practice on Friday, and Bullock lacked the touch on some of his intermediate throws that the veteran quarterbacks had.
The same can be said for Connor Blumrick, who spent two years working at running back and tight end before transferring to Tech. They were just slightly more prone to making an errant throw than Burmeister and Knox Kadum.
Touch pass
Tech quarterbacks spent two periods working on throwing drills with the running backs. They mixed in various concepts from swing passes to short outs in the flat to wheel routes.
The Hokies are blessed with gifted athletes in the backfield and most have good hands, but a player to watch is Chance Black.
Running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg asked each running back to come out of the catch with a burst of speed. Black was a natural. It was a small sample size, but Black ran crisp routes and was very fluid moving without the ball.
The true freshman could eventually fill a similar role to Raheem Blackshear, who splits his time between the running backs and receivers. The role would make a lot of sense given Black is the slightest running back of the bunch and would save him from some of the wear and tear of carrying the ball primarily between the tackles.
Receptive audience
Virginia Tech wasn’t sure exactly what to do with 2021 signee Keli Lawson. Tech coaches were initially leaning toward putting the former two-sport star out of Sherando High School (Stephens City) in the secondary.
They changed course after watching film of him playing basketball from earlier this year and opted to start him out at receiver.
It’s easy to see why.
On the practice field, Lawson stands a head taller than any of the other receivers at 6-foot-4. He has a slight build — he’s listed at the roster at 200 pounds — but that height advantage could come in handy.
Receivers coach Jafar Williams said as much during a back shoulder drill on Friday.
“You are like 6’12’’, this should be easy for you,” Williams said.
One moment that wasn’t as lighthearted was when Jaden Payoute got tripped up running a route down the middle of the field. Payoute suffered an ankle injury that forced him to miss the entire 2020 season, and a follow-up procedure kept him sidelined during the spring.
Quarterback Braxton Burmeister was the first one to run over to Payoute and help him up.
"Don’t scare me like that," Burmeister said.
Payoute is competing for playing time with Kaleb Smith at one of Tech’s receivers spots, and the coaching staff is cautiously optimistic about him having a breakout year if he can stay healthy.