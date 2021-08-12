Virginia Tech 2021 fall position breakdown: Defensive line

Pollard, the slighter of the two, is up to 281 pounds, a 16-pound gain from last year.

Tech coaches also expect they will benefit from the leadership and experience of Clemson transfer Jordan Williams.

Williams enrolled in January and wasted little time establishing himself as a team leader. The championship habits he picked up at Clemson could help Kendricks and Pollard have their best season yet.

Stock watch

Emmanuel Belmar’s status is Tech’s biggest concern on the defensive line.

He wasn’t cleared during the spring from the season-ending concussion he suffered last October. He was expected to start alongside Barno if he was healthy and now it’s hard to imagine he will be in that position to start off the season.

Tech’s coaching staff will be cautious with how many snaps he gets even if he makes it through the fall without suffering any setbacks.

That puts the focus on TyJuan Garbutt.