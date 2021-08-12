Virginia Tech 2021 fall position breakdown: Defensive line

Virginia Tech’s depth along the defensive line took a significant hit after spring camp ended.
There was a parade of transfers starting with DaShawn Crawford in mid-May followed up by Tech’s three defensive ends from the 2020 class (Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten). The final departure was Jaden Cunningham, who signed a medical waiver that ended his collegiate career.
That leaves the Hokies with five scholarship players at defensive tackle (one true freshman) and eight at defensive end (two true freshmen).
Tech still has a formidable first team led by defensive end Amare Barno, one of the breakout defenders in the ACC last year, but the team won’t be three deep like they were last year at each spot and would really be in trouble if they suffer an injury or two.
Defensive tackle
- Departing (3): Jarrod Hewitt, DaShawn Crawford (transfer), Jaden Cunningham (medical)
- Returning (3): Mario Kendricks (Soph), Norell Pollard (Soph), Josh Fuga (R-Fr)
- Early enrollees (1): Jordan Williams (transfer)
- Fall enrollees (1): Desmond Mamudi
Defensive end
- Departing (5): Justus Reed, Zion Debose (transfer), Justin Beadles (transfer), Alec Bryant (transfer), Robert Wooten (transfer)
- Returning (6): Emmanuel Belmar (R-Sr), Jaylen Griffin (R-Jr), TyJuan Garbutt (R-Jr), Amare Barno (R-Jr), Eli Adams (R-Soph), Wilfried Pene (Fr)
- Early enrollees (0): N/A
- Fall enrollees (2): Mattheus Carroll, Cole Nelson
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we learned during spring
Virginia Tech coaches aren’t worried about the hype surrounding Barno. They have added to it by outlining their lofty expectations for the 6-foot-6, 245-pound defensive end.
Barno also raised some eyebrows when it came out that he was one of Tech’s “Kings of Speed” this summer. He was clocked at 22.1 mph during spring camp and ranked fifth among the team (ahead of noted athletes like Jaden Payoute and Jermaine Waller).
He’s going to be a problem for opposing offenses.
At defensive tackle, Virginia Tech is thrilled with the continued development of Mario Kendricks and Norell Pollard. They were praised for the work they did away from the team last season during the COVID-19 pandemic. They showed the same kind of dedication this offseason and are in tremendous physical shape.
Pollard, the slighter of the two, is up to 281 pounds, a 16-pound gain from last year.
Tech coaches also expect they will benefit from the leadership and experience of Clemson transfer Jordan Williams.
Williams enrolled in January and wasted little time establishing himself as a team leader. The championship habits he picked up at Clemson could help Kendricks and Pollard have their best season yet.
Stock watch
Emmanuel Belmar’s status is Tech’s biggest concern on the defensive line.
He wasn’t cleared during the spring from the season-ending concussion he suffered last October. He was expected to start alongside Barno if he was healthy and now it’s hard to imagine he will be in that position to start off the season.
Tech’s coaching staff will be cautious with how many snaps he gets even if he makes it through the fall without suffering any setbacks.
That puts the focus on TyJuan Garbutt.
Garbutt had a team-high 28 quarterback pressures in 2019, but only had two last fall. He didn’t look the same kind of player last year after not joining the team until October while dealing with a family issue.
Tech needs a consistent option to take advantage of the opportunities that will open up from opposing offense’s focusing on Barno.
Projected two deep
Defensive end
- Amare Barno
- Jaylen Griffin
- Emmanuel Belmar*
- TyJuan Garbutt
Defensive tackle
- Norell Pollard OR Mario Kendricks
- Josh Fuga
- Jordan Williams
- Maxx Philpott
* if medically cleared
