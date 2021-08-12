 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech 2021 fall position breakdown: Linebackers
Virginia Tech 2021 fall position breakdown: Linebackers

Dax Hollifield

Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield runs drills during spring camp at the team's indoor practice facility on April 1, 2021. 

 Michael Niziolek | Roanoke.com

Virginia Tech’s main concern at linebacker is depth since the team’s starting combination was set before spring practice even started.

The Hokies plan for years was to move Dax Hollifield over to middle linebacker once Rayshard Ashby graduated and that can finally happen. Hollifield moving over opens up a starting spot for Alan Tisdale, who has also been waiting for a promotion. 

Hollifield has played in 36 career games (26 starts) and Tisdale has played in 22 games (five starts).

The hope is that both players will be even more productive in their new full-time starting roles. If recent history is any indication, they will get most of the snaps at the position. 

Coming and going*

  • Departing (1): Rayshard Ashby
  • Returning (5): Dax Hollifield (Jr), Alan Tisdale (R-Soph), Keshon Artis (R-Soph), Dean Ferguson (R-Fr), Lakeem Rudolph
  • Early enrollees (1): Isi Etute (indefinitely suspended)
  • Fall enrollees (3): Will Johnson, Jaden Keller, C.J. McCray (transfer)

* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility

What we learned during spring

One important additional note for Tisdale is that he’s physically ready for the increased workload.

Tisdale came in with a slight build at 6-foot-3, 220-pounds as a 2019 signee then he dropped 10 pounds going into 2020. He should be able to handle the wear and tear of the position now that he’s up to 228 pounds.

The coaching staff tried out Lakeem Rudolph at outside linebacker during the spring — he started out at safety last year — but he might not stay at his new position.

Fuente said there’s been internal discussions about moving him up to defensive end. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 227 pounds on the team’s roster and has the kind of length the defensive line coaches covet.

Stock watch

Tech linebacker Dean Ferguson had a strong spring and could be in position for reps as the team’s backup middle linebacker. He was a key role player for the Hokies on special teams last year.

The likely candidate to land the No. 2 spot behind Tisdale is McCray, a transfer out of Marshall who enrolled this summer. He was part of Marshall’s 2020 signing class, but didn’t play last year.

Projected two deep

Middle linebacker

  1. Dax Hollifield
  2. Dean Ferguson

Outside linebacker

  1. Alan Tisdale
  2. C.J. McCray

Required reading

McFarling: Fatherhood's been constructive for Hokies' Tisdale

Patience paid off for new Virginia Tech linebackers coach Jack Tyler in landing promotion

Position Previews

