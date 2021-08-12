Virginia Tech 2021 fall position breakdown: Linebackers

What we learned during spring

One important additional note for Tisdale is that he’s physically ready for the increased workload.

Tisdale came in with a slight build at 6-foot-3, 220-pounds as a 2019 signee then he dropped 10 pounds going into 2020. He should be able to handle the wear and tear of the position now that he’s up to 228 pounds.

The coaching staff tried out Lakeem Rudolph at outside linebacker during the spring — he started out at safety last year — but he might not stay at his new position.

Fuente said there’s been internal discussions about moving him up to defensive end. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 227 pounds on the team’s roster and has the kind of length the defensive line coaches covet.

Stock watch

Tech linebacker Dean Ferguson had a strong spring and could be in position for reps as the team’s backup middle linebacker. He was a key role player for the Hokies on special teams last year.