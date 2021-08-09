Virginia Tech 2021 fall position breakdown: Offensive line

Virginia Tech’s been blessed in recent years with a full two-deep worth of talent on the offensive line.
The Hokies second group is a little more unproven this year thanks to the departures of Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson. Fans were eager to see what Nester, who was the program’s highest-rated offensive line signee in program history, would do at tackle this season.
Tech will still roll out a starting five in Week 1 that most power five teams would be happy with. The offense will feel the weight of those departures if they suffer an injury or two.
Coming and going*
- Departing (5): Doug Nester (transfer), Bryan Hudson (transfer), T.J. Jackson (transfer), Austin Cannon, Zachariah Hoyt
- Returning (8): Tyrell Smith (R-Sr), Lecitus Smith (R-Jr), Silas Dzansi (R-Jr), Brock Hoffman (R-Jr), Luke Tenuta (R-Soph), Jesse Hanson (R-Fr), Parker Clements (Fr), Kaden Moore (Fr)
- Early enrollees (3): Johnny Jordan (grad), Danijel Miletic, Jack Hollifield
- Fall enrollees (2): Bryce Goodner, Bob Schick (JUCO)
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we learned during spring
Three fifths of the team’s offensive line is set.
Left tackle Luke Tenuta, left guard Lecitus Smith and center Brock Hoffman aren’t going anywhere.
Tenuta inherited Christian Darrisaw’s starting spot and was able to use spring camp to establish chemistry with Smith. Smith has been an unheralded part of the Hokies line in recent years (he’s made 27 starts during that stretch) and just keeps getting better.
Hoffman will have more competition this fall after Johnny Jordan enrolled in May, but it’s hard to imagine him playing elsewhere on the line. Tech is completely comfortable with him making all the calls and he’s one of the team’s more vocal leaders.
Silas Dzansi is the favorite to land the starting spot at right guard, and is probably a key to the team’s overall depth. He could be the first backup option at every position except center in a similar way offensive line coach Vance Vice used Kyle Chung in 2018.
Stock watch
Tech’s offensive linemen from the 2020 signing class have bright futures.
Parker Clements and Kaden Moore got plenty of work during the spring. Clements was primarily with the first team offensive line at left tackle and Moore was the second team right guard. They could be fixtures on the line as soon as next year.
Clements could get there sooner.
He’s competing this fall with Tyrell Smith, who decided after spring to come back for an additional year. Vice will probably want Clements to get extended playing time this fall since Smith isn’t likely to get a ninth year of eligibility and Tenuta could end up in the NFL if he has a breakout year.
Projected two deep
Left tackle
- Luke Tenuta
- Derrell Bailey
Left Guard
- Lecitus Smith
- Jesse Hanson
Center
- Brock Hoffman
- Johnny Jordan
Right guard
- Silas Dzansi
- Kaden Moore
Right tackle
- Tyrell Smith
- Parker Clements
