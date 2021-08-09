Virginia Tech 2021 fall position breakdown: Offensive line

What we learned during spring

Three fifths of the team’s offensive line is set.

Left tackle Luke Tenuta, left guard Lecitus Smith and center Brock Hoffman aren’t going anywhere.

Tenuta inherited Christian Darrisaw’s starting spot and was able to use spring camp to establish chemistry with Smith. Smith has been an unheralded part of the Hokies line in recent years (he’s made 27 starts during that stretch) and just keeps getting better.

Hoffman will have more competition this fall after Johnny Jordan enrolled in May, but it’s hard to imagine him playing elsewhere on the line. Tech is completely comfortable with him making all the calls and he’s one of the team’s more vocal leaders.

Silas Dzansi is the favorite to land the starting spot at right guard, and is probably a key to the team’s overall depth. He could be the first backup option at every position except center in a similar way offensive line coach Vance Vice used Kyle Chung in 2018.

Stock watch

Tech’s offensive linemen from the 2020 signing class have bright futures.