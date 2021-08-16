Virginia Tech 2021 fall position breakdown: Secondary

Virginia Tech had a robust competition across the secondary during spring camp.

The team’s cornerback room is stacked thanks to the quick development of Dorian Strong. Strong burst onto the scene as a true freshman when the Hokies had no one else to turn to.

There were some rough moments in his debut, but he’s now one of the more intriguing players on the roster.

Tech might not even lose a step at safety thanks to the addition of Vanderbilt transfer Tae Daley and the return of Devon Hunter from suspension. Daley moved over to free safety to allow Hunter to battle it out for the starting spot at boundary safety with Devin Taylor.

They should fit in well along with perennially overlooked safety Chamarri Conner. Connor, who is taking on the mantle of the No. 1 jersey, is on the hardest-hitting defenders on the team and could help them establish an identity this fall.

Coming and going*

Cornerback