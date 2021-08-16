Virginia Tech 2021 fall position breakdown: Secondary

Virginia Tech had a robust competition across the secondary during spring camp.
The team’s cornerback room is stacked thanks to the quick development of Dorian Strong. Strong burst onto the scene as a true freshman when the Hokies had no one else to turn to.
There were some rough moments in his debut, but he’s now one of the more intriguing players on the roster.
Tech might not even lose a step at safety thanks to the addition of Vanderbilt transfer Tae Daley and the return of Devon Hunter from suspension. Daley moved over to free safety to allow Hunter to battle it out for the starting spot at boundary safety with Devin Taylor.
They should fit in well along with perennially overlooked safety Chamarri Conner. Connor, who is taking on the mantle of the No. 1 jersey, is on the hardest-hitting defenders on the team and could help them establish an identity this fall.
Coming and going*
Cornerback
- Departing (1): Caleb Farley
- Returning (5): Jermaine Waller (Jr), Brion Murray (Jr), Armani Chatman (R-Soph), Nadir Thompson (R-Soph), Dorian Strong (Fr)
- Early enrollees (1): Nyke Johnson
- Fall enrollees (1): DJ Harvey
Safety
- Departing (1): Divine Deablo
- Returning (6): Chamarri Conner (R-Jr), Nasir Peoples (R-Soph), J.R. Walker (R-Fr), Keonta Jenkins (Fr), Devin Taylor (Grad), Ny’Quee Hawkins (R-Fr), Devon Hunter (R-Jr)
- Early enrollees (4): Tae Daley (Transfer), Jalen Stroman, Da’Shawn Elder, Jalen Hoyle
- Fall enrollees (2): Elijah Howard, Jordan McDonald
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we learned during spring
Virginia Tech kept Devin Taylor at boundary safety instead of moving him back to corner.
The coaching staff was happy with the development he showed last year when he was thrown into the lineup without any experience at the position. He did suffer an injury in the team’s final scrimmage that will limit him during the early portion of fall camp, but he was on the field for the majority of spring camp.
It looked like Keonta Jenkins was the early leader at free safety coming out of spring. Those plans changed once Hunter was reinstated and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton shuffled the personnel around.
That’s not a knock on Jenkins though.
Jenkins really benefited from the full offseason and will see the field this season even if he loses out on the starting job to Daley.
Stock watch
Nasir Peoples, Ny’Quee Hawkins and J.R. Walker are kind of in no man’s land. Peoples missed last season with an undisclosed injury (not related to COVID-19) that he suffered in practice. The three safeties haven’t broken out of the pack in a secondary that added a lot of talent in the team’s 2021 class.
Fall camp could be there last chance to hold off some of those young guns including early enrollees like Jalen Stroman, who Tech is really high on.
Projected two deep
Cornerback
- Jermaine Waller
- Armani Chatman
- Dorian Strong
- Brion Murray
Nickel
- Chamarri Conner
- Nasir Peoples
Free safety
- Tae Daley
- Keonta Jenkins
Boundary safety
- Devin Taylor
- Devon Hunter
