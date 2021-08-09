Virginia Tech 2021 fall position breakdown: Tight end

It has been a while since Virginia Tech’s coaching staff had to worry about the tight end position during fall camp.
The 2021 season won’t be any different.
Tech has one of the deepest tight end rooms in the country with three players — James Mitchell, Drake Deiuliis and Nick Gallo — capable of starting for most teams. They are also three of the team’s most versatile players tasked with filling multiple roles along the line of scrimmage and playing special teams.
Coming and going*
- Departing (0): N/A
- Returning (3): James Mitchell (Jr), Drake Deiuliis (R-Jr), Nick Gallo (Soph)
- Early enrollees (1): Jared Gibble
- Fall enrollees: N/A
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we learned during spring
The tight end room got a whole lot smaller after spring camp when the coaching staff decided to move Jack Hollifield to center and Wilfried Pene to defensive end.
The decision had nothing to do with how either of them performed at tight end during camp.
Tech had depth concerns on the defensive line after losing three defensive ends to the transfer portal and at center where they will have an immediate need for additional depth after this season. Maryland transfer Johnny Jordan only has one year of eligibility left and expected starter Brock Hoffman is likely headed for the NFL.
Tech has so much talent at the tight end that the changes really won’t impact the offense this fall, and the Hokies already accounted for the moves on the recruiting trail where they have three verbal commits at the position.
Stock watch
Mitchell earned preseason All-ACC honors and was named to the Mackey Award watch list, an award given annually to the country’s top tight ends. His job now is earning similar recognition at the end of the year.
The Big Stone Gap native is already one of the most respected players in the locker room and the coaching staff is excited about how he’s asserted since deciding to put off leaving for the NFL for another year.
Tech won’t be shy about giving reps to Deiuliis and Gallo either. Deiulis is a favorite of Fuente’s, and the staff is just as confident in Gallo as they were his veteran counterparts.
Projected two deep
- James Mitchell
- Drake Deiulis OR Nick Gallo
