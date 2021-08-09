Virginia Tech 2021 fall position breakdown: Tight end

The decision had nothing to do with how either of them performed at tight end during camp.

Tech had depth concerns on the defensive line after losing three defensive ends to the transfer portal and at center where they will have an immediate need for additional depth after this season. Maryland transfer Johnny Jordan only has one year of eligibility left and expected starter Brock Hoffman is likely headed for the NFL.

Tech has so much talent at the tight end that the changes really won’t impact the offense this fall, and the Hokies already accounted for the moves on the recruiting trail where they have three verbal commits at the position.

Stock watch

Mitchell earned preseason All-ACC honors and was named to the Mackey Award watch list, an award given annually to the country’s top tight ends. His job now is earning similar recognition at the end of the year.

The Big Stone Gap native is already one of the most respected players in the locker room and the coaching staff is excited about how he’s asserted since deciding to put off leaving for the NFL for another year.