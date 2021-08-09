Virginia Tech 2021 fall position breakdown: Wide receivers

What we learned during spring

The torn ACL Changa Hodge suffered during spring camp was a setback.

Hodge didn’t get comfortable in the offense until the end of last season as a late arriving transfer from Villanova. The coaching staff was happy he decided to come back as a super senior in hopes he would be a legitimate contributor in his second year with the Hokies.

The normal timeline for ACL injuries (six to nine months) would put his return in October at the earliest. Hodge isn’t giving up hopes of a quick return, but the Hokies staff won’t rush him back to action.

Stock watch

Fuente is usually cautious about praising inexperienced players to prevent them from facing additional pressure as they develop.

That hasn’t been the case with Da’Wain Lofton.

The hype surrounding Lofton started in the spring and has continued in recent weeks with him being identified as a freshman to keep an eye on through the offseason. Lofton’s teammates on the offensive side of the ball and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen have echoed that sentiment.