Virginia Tech 2021 fall position breakdown: Wide receivers

Virginia Tech gets most of its depth in the passing game from having versatile playmakers at tight end and running back.
The Hokies top three tight ends — James Mitchell, Drake Deiuliis and Nick Gallo — can all split out wide and they want the same versatility from their running backs. Raheem Blackshear, who caught 18 passes for 154 yards last year, spends half his time in practice with the receivers.
Tech’s problem in the passing game comes when it needs quality reps from its backup receivers, a group that combined for five catches last season.
The Hokies are optimistic they won’t have the same problem again this year.
Coming and going*
- Departed (3): Evan Fairs (transfer), Darryle Simmons (transfer), Elijah Bowick (transfer), Tyree Saunders (transfer)
- Returning (6): Changa Hodge (Sr); Jaden Payoute (R-Fr), Tre Turner (Jr), Kaleb Smith (R-Soph), Tayvion Robinson (Soph), Dallan Wright (Fr)
- Early enrollees (2): Jaylen Jones, Da’Wain Lofton
- Fall enrollees (3): Christian Moss, D.J. Sims, Keli Lawson
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same grade level they were last year after the NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we learned during spring
The torn ACL Changa Hodge suffered during spring camp was a setback.
Hodge didn’t get comfortable in the offense until the end of last season as a late arriving transfer from Villanova. The coaching staff was happy he decided to come back as a super senior in hopes he would be a legitimate contributor in his second year with the Hokies.
The normal timeline for ACL injuries (six to nine months) would put his return in October at the earliest. Hodge isn’t giving up hopes of a quick return, but the Hokies staff won’t rush him back to action.
Stock watch
Fuente is usually cautious about praising inexperienced players to prevent them from facing additional pressure as they develop.
That hasn’t been the case with Da’Wain Lofton.
The hype surrounding Lofton started in the spring and has continued in recent weeks with him being identified as a freshman to keep an eye on through the offseason. Lofton’s teammates on the offensive side of the ball and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen have echoed that sentiment.
Fuente has also been complimentary about Lofton’s fellow early enrollee Jaylen Jones.
Tech’s receivers room will look a whole lot more impressive with Jayden Payoute, Lofton and Jones all contributing quality reps on game day.
Projected two deep
- Tre Turner
- Jaylen Jones
- Tayvion Robinson
- Raheem Blackshear OR Da’Wain Lofton
- Kaleb Smith
- Jaden Payoutre
