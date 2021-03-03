Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Cornerbacks

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is tentatively set to open spring camp sometime in March. The Roanoke Times is taking a look at the Hokies roster position by position before they get back to work.
Here’s a look at Virginia Tech’s cornerbacks...
Coming and going*
- Departing (1): Caleb Farley
- Returning (5): Jermaine Waller (Jr), Brion Murray (Jr), Armani Chatman (R-Soph), Nadir Thompson (R-Soph), Dorian Strong (Fr)
- Early enrollees (1): Nyke Johnson
- Fall enrollees (2): D.J Harvey, Jaden Keller
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we know
Virginia Tech corners Brion Murray, Armani Chatman and Dorian Strong each played 450-plus snaps (260-plus in coverage), according to Pro Football Focus. Chatman had a team-high six pass breakups while Strong had a team-best 11.5 snaps per reception allowed.
Opposing quarterbacks only had a 78.6 passer rating when throwing at Strong, a then true freshman who only had been on campus a few months before landing the starting job with Jermaine Waller injured and Caleb Farley opting out.
Fans were likely disappointed that they didn’t get to see Farley and Waller team up again after the way they played in 2019, but Strong’s impressive debut season was a nice consolation prize.
What we don’t know
How healthy is Waller? And if he’s back at 100%, can he stay that way?
Waller was one of the most productive defensive backs in the ACC in 2019. He earned All-ACC honorable mention honors with 13 passes defended and three interceptions. Pro Football Focus gave Waller a 81.8 overall grade and 84.5 coverage grade.
The only cornerback in the ACC to receive a higher coverage grade in 2019 from the site was his teammate Caleb Farley.
Waller was put on the Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list, but his season was completely derailed by injuries. The foot injury he had offseason surgery for kept him sidelined early in the season. He suffered an arm injury during his 2020 debut — a Week 3 loss to North Carolina — and only played in one other game.
Tech’s coaching staff is optimistic that he won’t have any issues this month when football starts back up. If he’s healthy, Tech has a ready-made lockdown corner.
The other questions marks at defensive back are mostly lower down the depth chart where Justin Hamilton could shift guys around. Nadir Thompson played at defensive back out of necessity last year, but also got snaps at safety. Hamilton said Devin Taylor will continue to work at safety even though they signed the Illinois State grade transfer as a corner.
Hamilton will also have to find landing spots for the six defensive backs it signed in 2021. Nyke Johnson, Jalen Stroman, Jaylen Hoyle and Da’Shawn Elder all enrolled early. The coaches told Johnson on the recruiting trail he would start out at corner.
All eyes on
Waller gets the nod over Strong, but it makes for a close debate.
Strong was a real bright spot for Tech last fall — he could be another recruiting success story similar to Christian Darrisaw if he continues to improve — but there’s more urgency to this season for Waller, a corner with NFL aspirations on the immediate horizon.
Waller might have already made the jump to the NFL if he had been healthy in 2020. He wants to make sure scouts don’t give him an injury-prone label while reestablishing himself as a playmaker.
Outlook
Injuries and COVID-19 in the secondary had Tech’s coaching staff scrambling to just field a defense at times. Spring camp is a good opportunity for Hamilton to get guys organized where he wants them.
Cornerback should be the easiest spot in the secondary to figure out especially if Waller is healthy. Hamilton has a solid two-deep at the position without even having to factor in the team’s many true freshmen.