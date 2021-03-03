Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Cornerbacks

Fans were likely disappointed that they didn’t get to see Farley and Waller team up again after the way they played in 2019, but Strong’s impressive debut season was a nice consolation prize.

What we don’t know

How healthy is Waller? And if he’s back at 100%, can he stay that way?

Waller was one of the most productive defensive backs in the ACC in 2019. He earned All-ACC honorable mention honors with 13 passes defended and three interceptions. Pro Football Focus gave Waller a 81.8 overall grade and 84.5 coverage grade.

The only cornerback in the ACC to receive a higher coverage grade in 2019 from the site was his teammate Caleb Farley.

Waller was put on the Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list, but his season was completely derailed by injuries. The foot injury he had offseason surgery for kept him sidelined early in the season. He suffered an arm injury during his 2020 debut — a Week 3 loss to North Carolina — and only played in one other game.

Tech’s coaching staff is optimistic that he won’t have any issues this month when football starts back up. If he’s healthy, Tech has a ready-made lockdown corner.