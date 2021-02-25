Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Defensive end

Fuente didn’t say much about Bryant and Beadles in the fall, but after the season he confirmed they would both open spring camp at defensive end. Bryant will get plenty of attention from fans as the team’s most recent four-star signee. He and Wooten were the first Texans to sign with Tech out of high school in decades.

One veteran that’s looking to bounce back from a challenging 2020 season is TyJuan Garbutt. Garbutt had a team-high 28 quarterback pressures (according to Pro Football Focus) in 2019, but only had two last fall.

Garbutt missed fall camp and wasn’t with the team until October dealing with a family issue. He only played 49 total defensive snaps and wasn’t quite the same player as he was a year earlier after missing so much time. Tech will be hoping a full offseason will help him return to form.

All eyes on

Bryant remains an intriguing prospect, but Barno is the correct answer.

The former junior college transfer had a breakout year with less than a month of practice time at defensive end, a position he had never played before.