Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Defensive end

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is tentatively set to open spring camp sometime in March. The Roanoke Times is taking a look at the Hokies roster position by position before they get back to work.
Here’s a look at Virginia Tech’s defensive ends…
Coming and going*
- Departing (1): Justus Reed, Zion Debose (transfer)
- Returning (8): Emmanuel Belmar (R-Sr), Jaylen Griffin (R-Jr), TyJuan Garbutt (R-Jr), Amare Barno (R-Jr), Eli Adams (R-Soph), Justin Beadles (Fr), Alec Bryant (Fr), Robert Wooten (Fr)
- Early enrollees (0): N/A
- Fall enrollees (2): Mattheus Carroll, Cole Nelson
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we know
Emmanuel Belmar was on track to have a career year before suffering a concussion that sidelined him for the final six games of the season. He had 15 pressures in just four games, according to Pro Football Focus. He had three sacks and three tackles for loss in the best game of his career against Duke.
Tech was happy to welcome Belmar back when he took advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted all fall student-athletes. He’s the most experienced defender on the entire roster with 29 career starts (40 games played) and Belmar has more starts than the rest of the Hokies defensive ends combined (25).
During Belmar’s absence last fall, Amare Barno picked up the slack and turned into a disruptive force. Tech’s coaching staff was desperate to get Barno and his 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame on the field so they moved him to defensive end to linebacker at the start of fall camp.
The move paid immediate dividends and continues a string of position change success stories for Fuente’s staff (Divine Deablo and Caleb Farley). Barno tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks and was ranked No. 3 among all FBS defenders with 16 tackles for loss.
What we don’t know
The defensive ends from Tech’s 2020 signing class will be key to the team’s depth. The Hokies have moved Derrell Bailey over to the offensive line, but Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten will all be competing for reps.
Wooten was the lone member of the group to get steady reps as a freshman last fall. He had three tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hurry (140 snaps). The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder provided Tech depth at midseason when multiple other ends were sidelined and played at least 20 snaps in five games.
Fuente didn’t say much about Bryant and Beadles in the fall, but after the season he confirmed they would both open spring camp at defensive end. Bryant will get plenty of attention from fans as the team’s most recent four-star signee. He and Wooten were the first Texans to sign with Tech out of high school in decades.
One veteran that’s looking to bounce back from a challenging 2020 season is TyJuan Garbutt. Garbutt had a team-high 28 quarterback pressures (according to Pro Football Focus) in 2019, but only had two last fall.
Garbutt missed fall camp and wasn’t with the team until October dealing with a family issue. He only played 49 total defensive snaps and wasn’t quite the same player as he was a year earlier after missing so much time. Tech will be hoping a full offseason will help him return to form.
All eyes on
Bryant remains an intriguing prospect, but Barno is the correct answer.
The former junior college transfer had a breakout year with less than a month of practice time at defensive end, a position he had never played before.
He will get a full offseason to work with Bill Teerlinck and the recently hired J.C. Price to perfect his craft and it’s easy to envision him becoming a dominant player in the fall after getting that practice time under his belt.
Outlook
It doesn’t sound like Tech will be bringing in reinforcements like it did last year when Justus Reed in April.
He was overshadowed a bit by Barno’s breakout season, but Reed was really productive for the Hokies. According to Pro Football Focus, Reed’s 36 quarterback pressures were the most for a Tech defensive lineman since Ken Ekanem had 52 pressures in 2016.
Reed had 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss and played the most snaps out of any defensive end (477), which is production that’s going to be hard to replace.
Tech’s likely first-team pairing of Barno and Belmar won’t be able to do it alone (even if Barno has a monster year) and that’s concerning for a Hokies defense that doesn’t have any other proven pass-rushing threat behind them.
