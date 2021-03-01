Title - Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Defensive tackle
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is tentatively set to open spring camp sometime in March. The Roanoke Times is taking a look at the Hokies roster position by position before they get back to work.
Here’s a look at Virginia Tech’s defensive tackle…
Coming and going*
- Departing (1): Jarrod Hewitt
- Returning (5): DaShawn Crawford (Sr), Jaden Cunningham (R-Jr), Mario Kendricks (Soph), Norell Pollard (Soph), Josh Fuga (R-Fr)
- Early enrollees (1): Jordan Williams (transfer)
- Fall enrollees (1): Desmond Mamudi
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we know
Virginia Tech made a splash in January landing Jordan Williams out of the transfer portal from Clemson. The Hokies recruited Williams out of high school and pounced once his name landed in the portal to set up a homecoming for the Virginia Beach native.
According to 247 Sports, he’s the No. 42 ranked transfer in 2021.
Williams showed promise as an underclassmen with four sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss, but was never able to break through into the top echelon of Clemson’s rotation. He views his upcoming stint in Blacksburg as an audition of sorts for the NFL. Williams is motivated to prove himself and get as much as he can from co-defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and J.C. Price.
Tech will surround Williams with Norell Pollard, Mario Kendricks and Josh Fuga, a trio of defensive tackles that signed in 2019. Pollard jumped into a starting role last fall and played the most snaps of any defensive lineman (481).
The highlight of his season for Pollard came against Liberty when had five tackles (three solo) with a sack and forced fumble. The Hokies will be looking for more games like that from the Florida native this fall.
What we don’t know
DaShawn Crawford was one of the unexpected bright spots from Tech’s defense in 2019.
According to Pro Football Focus, he was the fourth-highest rated overall defender on the team (77.2) and highest rated defensive lineman. He was also the line’s highest rated pass rusher (81.0) with 21 pressures. The site didn’t give any other defensive lineman on Tech’s two-deep a grade over 70.
The 2020 season didn’t go quite as planned for Crawford with injuries preventing him from reaching the heights he did a year earlier. He missed three games and only played 84 defensive snaps.
Crawford, who was one of six seniors to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility handed out by the NCAA, could help solidify Tech’s depth at the position if he’s able to play at the level he did as a junior.
The other question mark at tackle is what Tech can expect from Jaden Cunningham, who was a fellow junior college signee in 2019. Cunningham will be trying to come back after an extended layoff — he opted out of the 2020 season — and an achilles injury. The coaching staff hasn’t provided any update about whether Cunningham will be able to fully participate in spring practice or not.
Tech coaches envisioned Cunningham as run-stopper on the line at 6-foot-2, 306-pounds, but it’s unclear whether or not he will be able to make immediate contributions in 2020.
All eyes on
It’s not often a collegiate team can add championship experience to its roster the likes of Jordan Williams.
Clemson won the ACC and made the College Football Championship each year Williams was on the roster. Williams played in Clemson’s 44-16 win over Alabama in the 2018 national championship.
Divine Deablo and Tyrell Smith were the lost players on the roster left from Tech’s appearance in the 2016 ACC Championship game. Williams said he plans on being vocal in the locker room about the standard Clemson set and that could be an important ingredient for a Hokies defense that hasn’t been very consistent in recent years.
Fans are eager to see what production Tech can get out of Williams, but the coaching staff will also be looking for him to handle a significantly increased workload. Hewitt only missed three games over the past three years while averaging 45 snaps a game. Williams has only averaged 17.8 snaps per game during his career.
Outlook
Tech’s two-deep this spring at defensive tackle should have Jordan Williams and Norell Pollard at the top with DaShawn Crawford, Mario Kendricks and Josh Fuga as the second team. That’s a strong group — especially with Pollard, Kendricks and Fuga improving each year they have been on campus— but an injury could easily disrupt the balance.