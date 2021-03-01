Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Defensive tackle

The 2020 season didn’t go quite as planned for Crawford with injuries preventing him from reaching the heights he did a year earlier. He missed three games and only played 84 defensive snaps.

Crawford, who was one of six seniors to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility handed out by the NCAA, could help solidify Tech’s depth at the position if he’s able to play at the level he did as a junior.

The other question mark at tackle is what Tech can expect from Jaden Cunningham, who was a fellow junior college signee in 2019. Cunningham will be trying to come back after an extended layoff — he opted out of the 2020 season — and an achilles injury. The coaching staff hasn’t provided any update about whether Cunningham will be able to fully participate in spring practice or not.

Tech coaches envisioned Cunningham as run-stopper on the line at 6-foot-2, 306-pounds, but it’s unclear whether or not he will be able to make immediate contributions in 2020.

All eyes on

It’s not often a collegiate team can add championship experience to its roster the likes of Jordan Williams.