Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Linebacker

Ashby earned ACC linebacker of the week five times in 2019 and put up monster numbers with 120 tackles, 7.5 for a loss and five sacks. His production took a step back last fall, but Tech’s entire linebacking corps had some growing pains under first-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.

Dax Hollifield is likely the next man up in the middle of Tech’s defense. He has 182 career tackles (70 solo) with 14.5 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three interceptions. He’s a proven playmaker and now gets the chance to play the position he was recruited at. That opens up the full-time job on the outside for Alan Tisdale, who has come off the bench for much of his career.

What we don’t know

Is Keshon Artis ready to get some snaps at middle linebacker? Who will provide the Hokies depth at outside linebacker? Is early enrollee Isi Etute ready to contribute right away?

Artis, who was a 2018 signee, has taken a unique path during his career — he played in 11 games as a true freshman, redshirted in 2019 after playing four games and opted out last fall with only three games left to go.