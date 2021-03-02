Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Linebacker

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is tentatively set to open spring camp sometime in March. The Roanoke Times is taking a look at the Hokies roster position by position before they get back to work.
Here’s a look at Virginia Tech’s linebackers...
Coming and going*
- Departing (1): Rayshard Ashby
- Returning (4): Dax Hollifield (Jr), Alan Tisdale (R-Soph), Keshon Artis (R-Soph), Dean Ferguson (R-Fr)
- Early enrollees (1): Isi Etute
- Fall enrollees (2): Will Johnson, Keli Lawson
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we know
Rayshard Ashby was never the most imposing defender, but he was the heart and soul of Tech’s defense during his three-year run starting at middle linebacker. He carried the lunch pail for most of Bud Foster’s final season and had the honor of carrying it into the legendary defensive coordinator’s final game.
It wasn’t a symbolic honor either.
Ashby earned ACC linebacker of the week five times in 2019 and put up monster numbers with 120 tackles, 7.5 for a loss and five sacks. His production took a step back last fall, but Tech’s entire linebacking corps had some growing pains under first-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.
Dax Hollifield is likely the next man up in the middle of Tech’s defense. He has 182 career tackles (70 solo) with 14.5 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three interceptions. He’s a proven playmaker and now gets the chance to play the position he was recruited at. That opens up the full-time job on the outside for Alan Tisdale, who has come off the bench for much of his career.
What we don’t know
Is Keshon Artis ready to get some snaps at middle linebacker? Who will provide the Hokies depth at outside linebacker? Is early enrollee Isi Etute ready to contribute right away?
Artis, who was a 2018 signee, has taken a unique path during his career — he played in 11 games as a true freshman, redshirted in 2019 after playing four games and opted out last fall with only three games left to go.
Tech coaches have always given his practice habits and performance in the weight room glowing reviews, but he’s yet to find a role outside of special teams.Ferguson hasn’t been around as long, but hasn’t received much playing time either.
Etute is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound three-star linebacker out of Frank Cox High School in Virginia Beach. He played both linebacker positions in high school, but the coaching staff hasn’t said where he will line up to start out the spring. He is the lone 2021 linebacker signee who is enrolling early. He didn’t play in the fall with the VHSL pushing football to the spring.
All eyes on
Team Dax or Team Tisdale.
How about both?
Hollifield gets to move over to middle linebacker while Tisdale gets a full season of No. 1 reps on the outside. Hollifield has been durable through the first three years of his career and willing to do whatever the team needs. That team-first attitude is why Tech’s coaching staff is excited for him to settle in at his more natural spot and take the next step.
Tisdale has spent long stretches of time on the bench and been just as patient. He’s had moments — and not just of the puking variety — where no one could get passed him like in the Belk Bowl when he had 14 tackles chasing Lynn Bowden around the field.
Outlook
Mostly positive?
The Hollifield/Tisdale tandem might not get any preseason All-ACC mentions, but they might be able to play their into that discussion.
Depth is the concern here since the linebackers behind Tech’s likely starting pair have a couple of dozen career defensive reps combined. The Hokies’ numbers are OK since they signed three linebackers — and one is enrolling early — but they will have to develop quickly if there’s any attrition or injuries.
