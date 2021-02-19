Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Quarterback

Burmeister became the No. 1 guy by default, but he might have had the advantage anyway given the way he closed out the season. The former Oregon transfer was 15 of 22 (68.2%) for 212 yards with a touchdown in a win over Virginia and also ran for 36 runs.

According to Pro Football Focus, it was the highest graded passing performance of his career with a 84.2 grade (his previous high was a 70.3 grade against Duke).

Burmeister played in five games last fall (four starts) and threw for 687 total passing yards (57.1%) with two touchdowns and one interception.

He had 182 rushing yards (4.0 ypc) with a pair of touchdowns. He had 97 yards after contact, seven runs of 10-yards or more and avoided six tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 229 rushing yards without factoring in sacks (5.6 yards per carry).

What we don’t know

Can Texas A&M transfer Connor Blumrick be a legit backup?

Blumrick enrolled early and that should help him knock the rust off after moving around the field the last two seasons in hopes of finding playing time with the Aggies.