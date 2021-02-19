Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Quarterback

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech opens spring practice on March 3. The Roanoke Times is taking a look at the Hokies roster before camp gets started position by position. Here’s a look at Virginia Tech’s quarterbacks…
Coming and going
- Departing (2): Hendon Hooker (transfer), Quincy Patterson (transfer)
- Returning (2): Braxton Burmeister (R-Jr), Knox Kadum (R-Fr)
- Early enrollees (1): Connor Blumrick (transfer)
- Fall enrollees (1): Tahj Bullock
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we know
There’s very little uncertainty this year surrounding Tech’s quarterback situation. The No. 1 job will be Braxton Burmeister’s unless something unexpected happens.
The Hokies’ once experienced quarterback room was left pretty bare once Quincy Patterson and Hendon Hooker transferred. Both quarterbacks landed on their feet with Patterson signing at North Dakota State and Hooker going to Tennessee.
Burmeister became the No. 1 guy by default, but he might have had the advantage anyway given the way he closed out the season. The former Oregon transfer was 15 of 22 (68.2%) for 212 yards with a touchdown in a win over Virginia and also ran for 36 runs.
According to Pro Football Focus, it was the highest graded passing performance of his career with a 84.2 grade (his previous high was a 70.3 grade against Duke).
Burmeister played in five games last fall (four starts) and threw for 687 total passing yards (57.1%) with two touchdowns and one interception.
He had 182 rushing yards (4.0 ypc) with a pair of touchdowns. He had 97 yards after contact, seven runs of 10-yards or more and avoided six tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 229 rushing yards without factoring in sacks (5.6 yards per carry).
What we don’t know
Can Texas A&M transfer Connor Blumrick be a legit backup?
Blumrick enrolled early and that should help him knock the rust off after moving around the field the last two seasons in hopes of finding playing time with the Aggies.
He’s now recommitted to being a FBS quarterback and the Hokies want to give him that chance. Blumrick certainly has the size at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds and strong arm, but offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen spoke openly about the quarterback needing time to catch up.
Blumrick should get a decent amount of reps with Tech only having three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for spring camp. Knox Kadum will get more work as well after he got a chance to make his FBS debut late in the season against Clemson. A strong spring camp from Kadum could propel him into the discussion as Burmeister’s backup.
All eyes on
The focus is entirely on Burmeister.
Tech’s coaching staff is in a must-win situation next year, and they have tied themselves to Burmeister given how comfortable they were with the team’s other quarterbacks departing.
The worst case scenario for Tech is Hooker having immediate success for Tennessee under first-year coach Josh Heupel while the Hokies stumble in high-profile early season games against North Carolina and West Virginia.
Fairly or not, the pressure will be on Burmeister to make sure this offense can find the consistency it was lacking last year particularly during the team’s four-game losing streak last season.
Outlook
Tech has split up quarterback reps in recent years throughout spring camp with multiple quarterbacks competing for the starting job. There could be a real benefit to Burmeister receiving most of the first team reps for during spring and again in the fall.
The Hokies lack of experience behind Burmeister is absolutely a concern — Tech was almost forced to play an emergency quarterback last season in a loss to Clemson — but if Burmeister can avoid getting injured he will be given every opportunity to be successful this year.
Links