Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Running backs

The good news for the Hokies is that they won’t be lacking for options in trying to replace him.

Tech has eight scholarship running backs on campus for spring camp and four more will enroll in May. Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear are the early frontrunners, but there is a long way to go until the season-opener against UNC in early September.

Holston waited patiently for an opportunity last fall and impressed coaches with the way he ran the ball late in the year. He had 40 carries for 189 yards on the season, but 33 of those attempts came during the final four weeks of the season with a particularly notable performance against Miami.

Coach Justin Fuente said Holston was running the ball “like he was angry” in the close loss. He had a pair of impressive touchdown runs and all 36 of his rushing yards came after contact, according to Pro Football Focus.