Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Safety

The other clear steady presence at safety is Chamarri Conner. Conner heads into the 2021 season having started a team-high 24 straight games.

He had another productive season last fall with a team-high 81 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, 3.5 tackles for a loss and four pass breakups. Conner showed how effective of a blitzer he was in 2019 with a team-high 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Connor is the hardest hitter in Tech’s secondary, but for every impressive hit there’s usually a missed tackle to go with it. Pro Football Focus had Connor with a team-high 14 missed tackles last year, and 11 the year before.

What we don’t know

The first pressing question is whether or not Devin Taylor will stay at safety. Tech signed Taylor to provide the defense depth at corner, but the coronavirus had other plans. The Hokies were out of safeties when they turned to Taylor to play at rover, a position he didn’t have any experience at.

The coaches appreciated his willingness to do whatever was needed for the team, especially after he didn’t get much practice time in August and September as a late addition to the roster.