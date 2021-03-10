Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Safety

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is tentatively set to open spring camp sometime in March. The Roanoke Times is taking a look at the Hokies roster position by position before they get back to work.
Here’s a look at Virginia Tech’s safeties...
Coming and going*
- Departing (1): Divine Deablo
- Returning (7): Tyree Rogers (R-Sr), Chamarri Conner (R-Jr), Nasir Peoples (R-Soph), J.R. Walker (R-Fr), Lakeem Rudolph (Fr), Keonta Jenkins (Fr), Devin Taylor (Grad), Ny’Quee Hawkins (R-Fr)
- Early enrollees (4): Tae Daley (Transfer), Jalen Stroman, Da’Shawn Elder, Jalen Hoyle
- Fall enrollees: N/A
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we know
Tech’s coaching staff said Vanderbilt safety Tae Daley came to Blacksburg with glowing recommendations from people familiar with the defender.
He figures to be in the mix to replace three-year starter Divine Deablo at free safety. Daley has 17 career starts (33 games played) and was a playmaker for the Commodores with 108 career tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups and six tackles for loss. The 6-foot, 198-pounder will have some extra time to shake off the rust after opting out last fall by enrolling early.
The other clear steady presence at safety is Chamarri Conner. Conner heads into the 2021 season having started a team-high 24 straight games.
He had another productive season last fall with a team-high 81 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, 3.5 tackles for a loss and four pass breakups. Conner showed how effective of a blitzer he was in 2019 with a team-high 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
Connor is the hardest hitter in Tech’s secondary, but for every impressive hit there’s usually a missed tackle to go with it. Pro Football Focus had Connor with a team-high 14 missed tackles last year, and 11 the year before.
What we don’t know
The first pressing question is whether or not Devin Taylor will stay at safety. Tech signed Taylor to provide the defense depth at corner, but the coronavirus had other plans. The Hokies were out of safeties when they turned to Taylor to play at rover, a position he didn’t have any experience at.
The coaches appreciated his willingness to do whatever was needed for the team, especially after he didn’t get much practice time in August and September as a late addition to the roster.
Defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton wants to make sure Taylor is at the right spot, and give him all the coaching he needs to flourish in whatever role that ends up being.
The only other safety with much experience is Tyree Rogers, who is back with the team after opting out in early fall. He was a key reserve at safety in 2018 and was known as a standout special teams contributor throughout his career (32 career games played including three starts).
Keonta Jenkins is the next most experienced safety on the roster after playing 168 reps a true freshman.
Jenkins along with Nasir Peoples, J.R. Walker, Ny’Quee Hawkins and Lakeem Rudolph will all be looking to break out of the pack this spring as Hamilton evaluates whether or not Jalen Stroman, Da’Shawn Elder and Jalen Hoyle are ready to make immediate contributions.
All eyes on
Clemson transfer Jordan Williams got much of the attention from Tech fans when he signed in January, but Daley could be just as pivotal to Tech’s success in the fall. Daley earned his stripes in the SEC for a Vanderbilt team that faced seven top 15 teams when he was a starter (three of those were in the top five).
Deablo’s presence was a steadying influence for Tech’s secondary over the last three years, and there shouldn’t be much that rattles Daley, who two years ago faced an LSU team that went onto win the national championship and had the No. 2 passing offense in the country.
Outlook
Hamilton has two experienced satefities and a whole lot of unknowns.
Conner at nickel, Daley at free safety and Taylor at rover is probably the first-team secondary going into spring, but it would be a mistake to just count out all the young faces competing for playing time. This will be a pivotal offseason for many of those underclassmen considering the Hokies signed three safeties in 2021 out of high school, and all of them enrolled.
It’s easy to imagine the competition spilling over into the fall to give the many contenders an extended chance to prove themselves.
Links
- Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Wide receiver
- Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Quarterback
- Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Running back
- Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Offensive line
- Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Tight end
- Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Defensive end
- Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Defensive tackle
- Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Linebacker
- Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Cornerback
- Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Safety