Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Special teams

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is tentatively set to open spring camp sometime in March. The Roanoke Times is taking a look at the Hokies roster position by position before they get back to work.
Here’s a look at Virginia Tech’s specialists…
Coming and going*
- Departing (2): Oscar Bradburn, Brian Johnson
- Returning (5): John Parker Romo (Sr), Oscar Shadley (Jr), Peter Moore (Fr), Zach Hoban (Soph), Kyle Lowe (Fr)
- Early enrollees (1): Will Ross
- Fall enrollees: N/A
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we know
Oscar Shadley is back.
Shadley has held down the long-snapping position since he stepped on campus. The only game he missed in his career came in September when he was sidelined from COVID-19 protocols. He will be back in the role again this fall and Tech coaches won’t have to think twice about who will start.
Kicker John Parker Romo could be one of the other few returning specialists for the Hokies. He handled kickoff duties the last two years and he’s been pretty consistent outside of an errant kick of two. He’s averaged a 69% touchback percentage over the last two years while averaging 64 yards per kickoff.
What we don’t know
Tech has to reload on special teams with Oscar Bradburn and Brian Johnson moving on.
Bradburn was one of the most consistent special teams players in the ACC during that time and really should have been a finalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2019.
Johnson wasn’t an immediate success like Bradburn — he looked like he might lose the job after missing multiple field goal attempts in the 2019 spring game — but the coaching staff never lost faith in him. He rewarded Tech’s staff over the last two years by turning into a reliable scoring option with a range of 45-plus yards.
Tech should have a pretty deep competition for field goal duties with at least four competitors aiming to win Johnson’s job. It’s a well traveled group with Zach Hoban (a former Rice transfer), Will Ross (who spent a season at Coastal Carolina and South Carolina) and Romo (who started out at Tulsa).
Preferred walk-on Kyle Lowe will also be in the mix and Romo could compete at punter as well going head-to-head against Peter Moore.
Tech will be looking for some new returners as well.
Herbert’s breakout year included a successful stint as the Hokies’ starting kick returner. He was the most productive kick returner since Greg Stroman with 16 returns for 430 yards (26.9). Jalen Holston, Raheem Blackshear and Keshawn King are just a few of the names who will get reps.
All eyes on
Insert punt returner here.
Tayvion Robinson will be the first to admit his stint at punt returner last fall didn’t go as planned. He fumbled multiple times and both two of those were costly — Duke recovered one for a touchdown and another came at a pivotal moment in a loss to Liberty.
Tre Turner and James Mitchell got chances to return punts as well, but the results weren’t great.
As a team last season, the Hokies averaged 3.9 yards per return, which ranked 13th in the ACC and 106th nationally (out of 127 teams). They averaged 9.7 yards per return the previous year.
Tech recruits too many talented athletes to get that little production on punt returns and have turnovers on top of it. It was a point of frustration for coach Justin Fuente all year long.
Outlook
No way to know.
Tech special teams heritage means something to this staff and they dedicate time to getting things right. There’s just no way to know how all the different competitions will shake out and no matter what happens the Hokies will be relying on a lot of inexperienced faces.
Special teams coach James Shibest doesn’t get enough credit for the job he’s done in recent years, but this will be his biggest test.
