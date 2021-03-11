Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Special teams

What we don’t know

Tech has to reload on special teams with Oscar Bradburn and Brian Johnson moving on.

Bradburn was one of the most consistent special teams players in the ACC during that time and really should have been a finalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2019.

Johnson wasn’t an immediate success like Bradburn — he looked like he might lose the job after missing multiple field goal attempts in the 2019 spring game — but the coaching staff never lost faith in him. He rewarded Tech’s staff over the last two years by turning into a reliable scoring option with a range of 45-plus yards.

Tech should have a pretty deep competition for field goal duties with at least four competitors aiming to win Johnson’s job. It’s a well traveled group with Zach Hoban (a former Rice transfer), Will Ross (who spent a season at Coastal Carolina and South Carolina) and Romo (who started out at Tulsa).

Preferred walk-on Kyle Lowe will also be in the mix and Romo could compete at punter as well going head-to-head against Peter Moore.

Tech will be looking for some new returners as well.