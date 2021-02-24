Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Tight ends

According to Pro Football Focus, Mitchell was the team’s highest-rated receiver last fall (83.8 receiving grade).

Tech has experience behind Mitchell as well with Deiulis and Gallo. The Hokies relied on multiple tight end sets throughout the season and were comfortable interchanging all three tight ends in a variety of spots on the field.

What we don’t know

Tight end Wilfried Pene remains an unknown quantity. The start of his season got delayed since he was stuck in his native France when the pandemic broke out and he couldn’t return to the United States until after fall camp was underway.

The focus for special teams coordinator and tight ends coach James Shibest will be developing Pene this spring along with early enrollees Jared Gibble and Jack Hollifield.

The North Carolina prospects — Gibble attended Oak Grove and Hollifield went to Shelby — will benefit from participating in the full offseason program since neither played high school football in the fall. North Carolina was one of the states that postponed the high school season until February in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.