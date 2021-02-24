Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Tight ends

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is tentatively set to open spring camp sometime in March. The Roanoke Times is taking a look at the Hokies roster position by position before they get back to work.
Here’s a look at Virginia Tech’s tight ends…
Coming and going*
- Departing (0): N/A
- Returning (4): James Mitchell (Jr), Drake Deiulis (R-Jr), Nick Gallo (Soph), Wilfried Pene (Fr)
- Early enrollees (2): Jared Gibble, Jack Hollifield
- Fall enrollees: N/A
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same year they were last year after NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we know
Tech is set at tight end with James Mitchell putting off his future career in the NFL for the time being and he should be Braxton Burmeister’s No. 1 weapon next season.
The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder had 26 catches for 435 yards (16.7 yards per catch) with four touchdowns. Over the last two seasons, Mitchell has 22 catches for 15 or more yards, 11 of those have gone for 25 yards or more and he has 35 first downs (74.5% of his catches have gone for first downs during that stretch).
According to Pro Football Focus, Mitchell was the team’s highest-rated receiver last fall (83.8 receiving grade).
Tech has experience behind Mitchell as well with Deiulis and Gallo. The Hokies relied on multiple tight end sets throughout the season and were comfortable interchanging all three tight ends in a variety of spots on the field.
What we don’t know
Tight end Wilfried Pene remains an unknown quantity. The start of his season got delayed since he was stuck in his native France when the pandemic broke out and he couldn’t return to the United States until after fall camp was underway.
The focus for special teams coordinator and tight ends coach James Shibest will be developing Pene this spring along with early enrollees Jared Gibble and Jack Hollifield.
The North Carolina prospects — Gibble attended Oak Grove and Hollifield went to Shelby — will benefit from participating in the full offseason program since neither played high school football in the fall. North Carolina was one of the states that postponed the high school season until February in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Tech’s depth at the position should allow them plenty of time to get up to speed. They might not get many offensive reps this fall, but they could see the field early on special teams.
All eyes on
James Mitchell, who else?
Mitchell wants to sand off some rough edges of his game for NFL evaluators, but he’s already developed into a complete player. He was particularly impressive last fall blocking for Khalil Herbert down the field. Tech will once again be looking to take advantage of his full skill set this fall.
Outlook
Tech coaches can’t let opposing teams keep Mitchell from catching the ball three or four times a game this fall.
Boston College’s Hunter Long averaged 5.2 catches per game this season, which was the most for an ACC tight end going back at least five years. That may be a bit of a lofty goal, but Mitchell’s average has to go up this fall. His career high in a single game is four catches and he’s only done that twice.
It won’t bode well for Virginia Tech’s offense if Mitchell isn’t first team All-ACC this season.
Links