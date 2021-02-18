Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Wide receivers

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is tentatively set to open spring camp sometime in early March. The Roanoke Times is taking a look at the Hokies roster position by position before the they get back to work.
Here’s a look at Virginia Tech’s wide receivers...
Coming and going*
- Departing (2): Evan Fairs (transfer), Darryle Simmons (transfer), Elijah Bowick (transfer)
- Returning (6): Changa Hodge (Sr); Jaden Payoute (R-Fr), Tre Turner (Jr), Kaleb Smith (R-Soph), Tayvion Robinson (Soph), Tyree Saunders (Fr), Dallan Wright (Fr)
- Early enrollees (2): Jaylen Jones, Da’Wain Lofton
- Fall enrollees (2): Christian Moss, D.J. Sims
* Virginia Tech has kept all returning players at the same grade level they were last year after the NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility
What we know
Virginia Tech has a dynamic top two receivers with Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson. The experienced starters have shown they can line up pretty much anywhere on the field and have a knack for running the jet sweep.
Robinson had team highs with 38 receptions and 592 yards (15.6 yard per catch) while Turner was right behind him with 34 catches for 529 yards (15.6). It was Turner’s third straight year with more than 25 receptions and 500 receiving yards.
According to Pro Football Focus, Turner was the higher graded receiver of the two. The analytics site gave Turner an overall offensive grade of 82.6. They had him catching 70.8% of the passes thrown his way with 136 yards after the catch and three avoided tackles.
Robinson was a little more elusive with 289 yards after the catch (7.6 yards per reception) with a team-high nine avoided tackles after the catch. He had an overall offensive grade of 70.8.
What we don’t know
Everything else.
Villanova grad transfer Changa Hodge was one of six super seniors who took advantage of the extra year of eligibility from the NCAA. Hodge arrived in Blacksburg coming off a spectacular junior season with 65 receptions for 1,118 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Hodge never really got an opportunity to showcase his pass catching skills after getting a delayed start in the fall from signing late and going through COVID-19 protocols. He played 142 offensive snaps and was only targeted six times (five of those came in the last two games).
The coaching staff encouraged Hodge to come back and are optimistic that his slight uptick in production at the end of the season was a sign of things to come for 2021.
Tech had two freshmen on the roster — Tyree Saunders and Dallan Wright — who didn’t play last year and will get a chance to earn a spot in the rotation. They will be joined in the spring by early enrollees Jaylen Jones and Da’Wain Lofton. The Hokies signed four receivers in their 2021 signing class overall and are optimistic that one or two of them will push for playing time this fall.
Sophomore receiver Kaleb Smith’s status for spring camp remains up in the air. He suffered a shoulder injury in a loss to Pittsburgh that required surgery. He’s posted pictures on social media with his arm in a sling. The former walk-on earned a scholarship as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and had eight catches for 88 yards with a touchdown last fall.
All eyes on
This is a spot that’s been reserved for Tre Turner the last two years. Turner remains on the cusp of vaulting into the discussion of being an All-ACC receiver, but this year Jaden Payoute gets the nod as the player to watch.
Tech coaches were really excited for Payoute to get on the field last fall before he suffered a season-ending injury in late August. The coaching staff hasn’t given an overly detailed status report on Payoute’s injury. Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said Payoute should be able to do a “little this spring” and be full-go by the fall.
Payoute’s delayed debut hasn't dampened the coaching staff’s excitement about him though with Fuente saying in December he remains “over the moon excited” about the Lloyd C. Bird alum having a role in the offense.
If he’s limited in the spring, can he come out of the gate running in the fall? Will he establish himself as the team’s clear No. 3 receiver? Fans are eager to find out.
Outlook
Tech has been trying to establish depth at receiver since Fuente got to Blacksburg in 2016. The mass exodus of receivers after the 2019 season was a major setback and continued attrition last fall forced Cornelsen to rely on 12 personnel (one running back with two tight ends and only two receivers) during the final weeks of the season.
The Hokies need at least five or six guys they can rely on next season, but creating that depth won’t be easy in just 15 spring practices.
Those receivers also have to establish chemistry with expected first team quarterback Braxton Burmiester. Burmeister has been spearheading multiple throwing sessions a week leading up to spring camp with the guys on campus, which should help.