Virginia Tech 2021 spring position previews: Wide receivers

The coaching staff encouraged Hodge to come back and are optimistic that his slight uptick in production at the end of the season was a sign of things to come for 2021.

Tech had two freshmen on the roster — Tyree Saunders and Dallan Wright — who didn’t play last year and will get a chance to earn a spot in the rotation. They will be joined in the spring by early enrollees Jaylen Jones and Da’Wain Lofton. The Hokies signed four receivers in their 2021 signing class overall and are optimistic that one or two of them will push for playing time this fall.

Sophomore receiver Kaleb Smith’s status for spring camp remains up in the air. He suffered a shoulder injury in a loss to Pittsburgh that required surgery. He’s posted pictures on social media with his arm in a sling. The former walk-on earned a scholarship as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and had eight catches for 88 yards with a touchdown last fall.

All eyes on

This is a spot that’s been reserved for Tre Turner the last two years. Turner remains on the cusp of vaulting into the discussion of being an All-ACC receiver, but this year Jaden Payoute gets the nod as the player to watch.