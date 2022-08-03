Virginia Tech 2022 fall position previews: Three thoughts on the defensive line

BLACKSBURG — Take a look at the experience behind Virginia Tech’s veteran defensive ends TyJuan Garbutt, Jaylen Griffin and Eli Adams.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cole Nelson has played 104 career snaps, Mattheus Carroll has played 42 snaps and CJ McCray, who is a converted linebacker, has played 29 snaps.

That’s it.

It’s why the season-ending injury to Pheldarius Payne (torn achilles) was a setback right out of the gate. Payne was in the rotation for Nebraska the last two seasons and would have given head coach Brent Pry a solid veteran option on a defense sorely lacking experienced edge rushers.

Payne’s absence means Tech’s third-line will feature some combination of McCray, Carroll, Lakeem Rudolph, Jorden McDonald, Kyree Moyston and Keyshawn Burgos.

It’s quite a unique list.

McDonald changed positions multiple times in the spring before ending up at defensive end, Rudolph took a similar path from safety to linebacker to defensive end, Carroll spent the spring splitting his time between defensive end and defensive tackle and the others are recently enrolled 2022 signees.

The youth movement comes as Tech didn’t get a ton of production out of the group during the Justin Fuente era outside of a few transfers (Justus Reed and Amare Barno). The Hokies returning defensive ends have a combined 11.5 career sacks.

It goes without saying how important creating pressure is, but the numbers from last year back that up in a big way.

Tech had 19 sacks in six wins and averaged 20.2 pressures per game (121 total), according to Pro Football Focus. The Hokies had six total sacks in their sevens losses — they had zero in three of those games — and averaged 11.7 pressures per game (82).

Pry will try to scheme around the weakness and hope his blitz-heavy approach will create opportunities for his defensive ends without them having to win every one-on-one battle, but opposing offenses will catch on if Tech can’t get any production from the spot.

Nelson and McCray have provided a glimmer of hope.

Fans were robbed of getting a chance to see Nelson in the spring game thanks to a minor foot injury, but he spent spring camp working with the first-team defensive line. Defensive line coach J.C. Price said the sophomore is making sure he has a full understanding of the defense and put in the extra time needed to make a big jump this fall.

McCray is turning heads as well with Price saying in March that the defensive end was “leaps and bounds” ahead of where he was last fall. Price added to that praise when he spoke about McCray’s development again in June.

“CJ’s just a different guy in our room athletically,” Price said. “Nobody has the athletic ability. He’s the best athlete in the room.”

Barno brought that quality to the line, but he was an outlier. Tech struggled to consistently find that quality on the recruiting trail in recent years.

Perfect fit

Norell Pollard found someone that spoke his language when Virginia Tech hired Brent Pry.

Pollard, who is one of the program’s more outspoken players, embraced the comments Pry made about how players didn’t sign with Tech to go 6-7. The veteran defensive tackle has finished below .500 in two of his three seasons in Blacksburg.

He described last season’s 54-10 loss to Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl as “embarrassing” and a low point in his career.

That’s music to Pry’s ears.

He wants the entire locker room to feel the same way after a loss and built much of the team’s offseason program to get the point across.

Will playing for a kindred spirit help Pollard take his game to the next level? He’s been the most durable defensive lineman on the team the last three years (37 games and 24 starts), but only fleetingly played at an All-ACC level during that stretch.

One of Pollard’s most impressive performances came early in his career against North Carolina. The then-freshman played a career-high 70 snaps in a six overtime win. According to Pro Football Focus, he had six pressures including three sacks, two quarterback hits and one hurry.

If he can play like that more often it would help Tech deal with some of the expected growing pains the defensive line will face this fall.

Moving the needle

Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Chris Marve has downplayed the team’s lack of depth at defensive tackle.

Marve’s confidence is at odds with the team’s scholarship chart.

The Hokies head into the season with eight scholarship defensive tackles, a number that includes mid-year enrollee Gunner Givens and a pair of 2022 signees (Lemar Law and Malachi Madison) who enrolled over the summer. The number took a hit when Braelin Moore was moved to the offensive line coming out of spring camp.

So where does Marve’s optimism come from? It’s probably tied to the development of Josh Fuga and Wilfried Pene.

Fuga helped himself more than anybody else on the roster in the spring. Pry wasn’t initially sure Fuga had a future in the program and told him as much during a sit down meeting before camp. The 2019 signee ended the spring as the most improved player on the roster and on track to be in the starting lineup against Old Dominion.

Pene will likely be one of Tech’s primary backups at tackle. The one-time tight end is an intriguing talent still in the nascent stages of his football career. The native of Touraine, France is growing into his role physically while learning the nuances of the position.

He could make a bigger leap forward than most as his practice reps add up.

Projected depth chart

Defensive end

TyJuan Garbutt and Cole Nelson Jaylen Griffin and Eli Adams

Defensive tackle

Norell Pollard and Josh Fuga Mario Kendricks and Wilfried Pene