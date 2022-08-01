Virginia Tech 2022 fall position previews: Three thoughts on the offensive line

BLACKSBURG — If Virginia Tech wants to reach bowl eligibility this season Silas Dzansi has to make the All-ACC team.

Tech’s worst case scenario this year would be an injury to Dzansi given the lack of experience at the position.

Third-year sophomore Parker Clements, who is expected to start at right tackle, is the only other player on the roster that’s played the position. The Hokies made it through spring camp with walk-ons William Jones, Chris Boyd and one-time tight end Dimitri Georgiadis.

Dzansi earning post-season All-ACC honors would mean he made it through the fall without missing any significant amount of time while playing at a high level.

The new staff has talked up the offensive lineman since taking over, and that continued at the ACC Kickoff where he was one of the players representing Tech at the event.

“That was our biggest recruiting task, right?” Pry said, of Dzansi. “I mean, getting him to stay was big. He’s the one guy that gave me the opportunity to sit down and talk, which I appreciate from Silas.”

Pry was eager to get a commitment from Dzansi after watching the offensive lineman’s film.

Dzansi has played over the offensive line during his career — he’s played in 38 career games with starts at everywhere but center — but Pry came away from that scouting session eager to make him the team’s starting left tackle.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph had a similar reaction to Dzansi’s body of work.

“I thought he was a left tackle, but I wanted Joe to come in and feel the same way after seeing him and being around him, and he did,” Pry said. “I think he can be as good as anybody that we’ve got on our football team as far as at their position.”

That’s high praise for someone playing one of the most important positions on the team.

Take your seat

Former Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice liked rotating players throughout his tenure in Blacksburg.

He explained his philosophy back in 2018.

“The more people play, the better your practices are, the better your meetings are and they stay in it,” Vice said.

That often resulted in offensive linemen jumping around to different positions throughout the offseason. Vice kept a rotation going during the season particularly on the interior of the line where he would sometimes switch guys out every couple of drives.

While new offensive line coach Joe Rudolph wants to establish depth up front, he seems more likely to rely more on a dedicated starting five. He kept the same first-team offensive line together for the entire spring camp, and that’s what his history at Wisconsin shows.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wisconsin’s five starters all played more than 625 snaps last year and no other lineman had more than 400 snaps. Tech had seven offensive linemen play more than 400 snaps last year.

Rudolph played four of his starters in 2019 for more than 800 snaps. Tech only had three offensive linemen play more than 800 snaps from 2018 to 2021.

It might help Tech find more consistent results.

Player(s) to watch

Virginia Tech loaded up on offensive lineman in the 2022 signing class with five signees. The Hokies added a sixth name to the list when Braelin Moore changed positions from defensive line to the offensive line coming out of spring camp.

Moore is one of the more intriguing names in the group as the brother of Tech’s starting right guard Kaden Moore. Kaden jumped into the starting lineup last year as a second-year freshman, and has worked to mentor his younger brother the moment he stepped on campus.

The staff thinks Braelin could follow a similar path.

“I think he’s got a chance to be an all-conference offensive lineman before he leaves here,” Pry said, in June.

The other prospect that deserves attention this fall is Xavier Chaplin.

Chaplin came out of high school listed at 6-foot-, 355-pounds. The Hokies haven’t updated the heights and weights on the 2022 roster, but if Chaplin is anything close to that he’s still one of their biggest offensive line signees in program history.

It will be interesting to hear from Rudolph how far Chaplin is along in his development after a week or two of practice. Chaplin’s size alone makes him a possibility to get a look as one of the back-up tackles.

Projected depth chart

Silas Dzansi (LT), Jesse Hanson (LG), Johnny Jordan (C), Kaden Moore (RG) and Parker Clements (RT) Bob Schick (LT), Danijel Miletic (LG), Nikolai Bujnowski (C), Jack Hollifield (RG) and Williams Jones (RT)