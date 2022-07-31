Virginia Tech 2022 fall position previews: Three thoughts on the quarterbacks

BLACKSBURG — Grant Wells is Tech’s starting quarterback.

Sorry for the spoiler alert.

Virginia Tech quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn told The Roanoke Times as much in June when asked about the quarterback battle.

“I think we all said this — if there’s a definite one, let’s do it,” Glenn said, of naming a starter. “And we didn’t end up doing it, but I think everybody knows who it is, and I think the locker room knows who it is.”

Wells absolutely earned the honor.

He was the most consistent of the bunch and concluded camp with an impressive performance in the spring game. The biggest takeaway from the exhibition was his success getting the ball downfield, which was an element almost completely absent from Tech’s offense last year.

Glenn has been excited about Wells since scouting him in the transfer portal.

Tech’s new quarterback’s coach went back all the way to Wells’ high school film to get a full portrait of the quarterback’s skill set. Tech went all-in to land the quarterback and wrapped up his recruitment in four days even with a verbal commitment from another transfer (Jason Brown) at the position locked in.

The confidence in Glenn’s voice about Wells during the summer spoke volumes.

Scared money don’t make money

That was how former Tech quarterback Ryan Willis described his crucial 45-yard completion to Dalton Keene in a 2018 win over Virginia.

It was also Willis’ undoing.

The quarterback threw 14 interceptions in 17 games with five of those coming in the first four games of the 2019 season. The Hokies turnover margin with Willis as a starter was minus 10.

Why bring up that ancient history?

Marshall fans watching Tech’s spring game described Wells as a quarterback who played with a similar style. While they are hardly an objective group, there is some truth to it. Wells threw 24 interceptions over two seasons (13 last year) and that’s an alarming number.

Glenn downplayed the issue — he studied all those throws — and pointed out Wells made it through the entire spring camp taking great care of the ball, but will the bright lights on Saturday change that equation?

Wells made some risky throws in the spring game and his stat line would look a lot different with two turnovers.

It’s something to pay attention to especially if the Hokies are more turnover prone during fall camp.

The battle for No. 3 doesn’t matter

Yes, the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart is more likely to get in a game, but in this case it’s probably not a job either Tahj Bullock or Devin Farrell want to win outright.

Bullock, a second-year freshman, and Devin Farrell, who enrolled at midyear, need practice time. The No. 3 quarterback gets a whole lot less of that than the quarterback in charge of the scout team.

It’s why Glenn said he was considering rotating the scout team quarterback between the two on a weekly basis this fall.

That’s the best case scenario for their long term development.

That Farrell is in that position coming out of his first spring camp is an encouraging sign for him. The staff discussed his positional flexibility after signing him, but haven’t mentioned anything about that since.

Projected depth chart

Grant Wells Jason Brown Tahj Bullock OR Devin Farrell