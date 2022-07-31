Virginia Tech 2022 fall position previews: Three thoughts on the running backs

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s season could rise of fall depending on the success of the running backs.

What if Malachi Thomas is the real deal?

The best stretch for Tech’s offense didn’t come under Jerod Evans. It was actually the first four games of the 2020 season when Khalil Herbert went off for 592 yards (9.7 per carry) and five touchdowns. The Hokies overall rushing numbers during that stretch are worth bring back up as well— they averaged 312 rushing yards per game with 6.9 yards per carry and 15 touchdowns while averaging 45 carries.

That’s only one less than the offense had on the ground all last season.

It’s the kind of offense new Tech coach Brent Pry would actually like to have, but the key will be finding a running back that’s capable of carrying a heavy workload while showing off some explosiveness.

Is that Thomas? It’s a lot to ask for a true sophomore with only 93 career carries.

There were some encouraging signs last year — he had an impressive two-game stretch at midseason when he carried the ball 46 times and he averaged a run of 10-yards or more every 7.2 carries. For comparison’s sake, Tech starting running back Raheem Blackshear averaged a run of 10-yards or more every 7.8 carries.

The coaching change didn’t do anything to slow him down either.

Tech’s new staff from Pry to offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen to running backs coach Stu Holt have called Thomas the frontrunner to be the starter since the end of spring. The question for fall camp is really more about how productive Thomas can be?

Something gotta give

Keshawn King, Chance Black and Bryce Duke have similar skill sets with builds that fit a hybrid running back-slot receiver role. King and Black even had a tryout of sorts at receiver during portions of the spring.

It makes sense since there’s not room for three of the same type back to get consistent playing time.

Duke redshirting would alleviate some of that log jam.

The staff could still get him some work in that scenario since the rules now allow student-athletes who redshirt play in up to four games, but that decision won’t come until after the staff gets to see how the freshman builds on a strong spring debut.

There’s also special teams to consider since Holt is looking for athleticism on the return and coverage units, which could make him hard to sit.

Could the solution be King or Black moving to receiver on a more permanent basis? Maybe? If there’s an injury at receiver that would seem like a possibility. For now, they will all battle it out in the coming weeks to try and land on the two-deep.

Pledge of allegiance

Jalen Holston’s career path is a unique one in the current era of college football.

As a true freshman in 2017 out of Stockbridge High School in Georgia, Holston got playing time right off the bat. He had four games with double-digit carries and finished the season with 226 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s had five double-digit carries and five touchdowns in the four years since. He was sidelined with injuries in 2019, but healthy the rest of the time. The carries were just simply hard to come by.

Holston’s main frustration during that period was not knowing what to expect from week-to-week regarding his role. The lack of communication bothered him more than the lack of playing time.

Instead of seeking a larger role elsewhere — the transfer portal has empowered players in recent years to find better situations with ease — he came back to Blacksburg and fought for playing time even after there was a coaching change.

Running backs coach Stu Holts spoke highly of Holston in June.

“I think his strength is that he does everything pretty well,” Holt said. “He's good with the ball in his hands. He's good in pass protection. He catches the ball well. He knows what to do. He learns the offense. There's a lot of positives he brings to the table.”

It would be rare for a player to have a breakthrough season in year six, but Holston is certainly deserving of some opportunities given the loyalty he’s showed to the Hokies throughout his collegiate career.

Projected depth chart

Malachi Thomas Jalen Holston Chance Black