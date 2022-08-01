Virginia Tech 2022 fall position previews: Three thoughts on the tight ends

BLACKSBURG — The future might belong to Dae’Quan Wright.

Virginia Tech’s 2022 signee has the kind of hybrid wide receiver-tight end skill set that’s coveted by offensive coordinators from the collegiate ranks into the NFL.

Wright, who is listed at 6-foot-4, went under the radar at Perry High School despite setting a record-setting senior season at the school.

“Really big,” Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen, said in June. “Has come probably bigger than I thought he would be. I think we weighed him on his first day at 225. I think he has a chance to help us out in a lot of different areas.”

Wright’s size and athleticism have created a little competition on the offensive staff. Receivers coach Fontel Mines, a Virginia alum who played receiver and tight end during his career, would love to work as Wright as well.

“Oh, trust me, we've had that conversation,” Mines said, with a laugh.” When you talk about a guy that's smooth and has really good ball skills and control his body, that's him. He's still got a lot going on right now, but the kid can run routes, he can catch the ball.”

Mines envisions Wright creating plenty of headaches for opposing defensive coordinators in the future.

“I'm going to put my money on him over a safety every time,” Mines said.

Wright might need some time to get that point as someone who just enrolled over the summer, but once he picks up the offensive system he will likely be a fixture on Tech’s offense.

A leading man

Virginia Tech tight end Nick Gallo has 25 career catches for 213 yards with a touchdown. Those are pretty modest numbers for a player that’s played in 35 career games with 15 starts.

Here’s a prediction for 2022 — he surprises the numbers in all three categories this fall.

Gallo earned the trust of the new coaching staff right out of the gate, and ended up being named the most improved award for the offense at the end of spring camp.

Bowen labeled Gallo as more of an ‘F’ tight end, a designation for the a tight end that typically moves around from playing in the slot, to the backfield and even gets opportunities to line up on the outside.

Or as Bowen describes it someone who, “ a move, off the ball, flex out” guy while Drake Deiuliis will be counted on to be more of the inline blocking guy.

That along with Tech’s inexperience at receiver should put Gallo in position to be one of the offense’s more productive players.

X-factor

The new coaching staff’s fascination with Connor Blumrick is interesting.

Blumrick had some success as a wildcat type option at quarterback for Virginia Tech last season, but Pry wants him to have a more expanded role as a full-time tight end who rotates around the field while still getting some snaps under center.

Things didn’t work out the last time he changed positions — he spent time at running back and tight end at Texas A&M — and remained buried on the depth chart.

Will history repeat itself or will Tech’s staff harness Blumrick's skill set in a way that Jimbo Fisher couldn’t? And what is the bar for success? Does Pry want him making one or two plays a game amid a handful of snaps? Or are they going to want him to play 20-25 snaps a game?

There are more questions about his role than answers at this point.

Projected depth chart

Nick Gallo Drake Deiuliis