Virginia Tech 2022 fall position previews: Three thoughts on the wide receivers

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver Kaleb Smith will be an interesting test case pitting the former staff against the current one.

Smith told reporters at the ACC Kickoff in July that former receivers coach Jafar Williams recommended he transfer down a level after the program parted ways with Justin Fuente.

“That rubbed me the wrong way,” Smith said. “This was either before the bowl game or pretty soon after the bowl game. He was still in the office.”

Smith, earned a scholarship within a year of enrolling as a walk-on, was the team’s third-leading receiver for Williams’ entire tenure. He had 453 yards with four touchdowns in 32 games (20 starts).

That view might explain why the staff shied away from featuring Smith in the game plan last fall.

Smith said they would execute a play one way in practice all week with him being the intended target only to use him on the other side of the play with the ball going elsewhere.

The new staff has a very different opinion about Smith.

Pry brought the veteran receivers as one of the three players to represent Virginia Tech at the conference’s annual media day. Tech's new coach raved about the Bumpass native at the event as he’s been doing since winter workouts.

“As a defensive play-caller, guys like that are tough to defend. He’s smart. He’s got length. He’s got ball skills,” Pry said.

Tech’s new receivers coach Fontel Mines offered similar praise back in June.

“He uses his body and size,” Mines said. “He's a smart player. The sky is the limit. I feel really great about him. He's mature and played a lot of football. I think he's poised for a good season."

If he has a few performances like the one he had in the spring game — he had 103 receiving yards with a pair of long touchdown catches in the exhibition — that would go a long way in proving Pry’s staff evaluated him properly.

Free for all

Spring camp didn’t create much separation among Tech’s backup receivers.

The group includes returning receivers Jaylen Jones, Dallan Wright and Christian Moss along with North Carolina transfer Stephen Gosnell and true freshmen Tucker Holloway and Xayvion Bradshaw. Holloway got a little bit of a head start on his classmate by enrolling at midyear.

Mines was surprisingly bullish on the group in June despite their inexperience.

His optimism might explain why the open scholarship spot the staff talked about using on a receiver went to Cole Beck, the Hokies former running back who spent last year solely focused on track and field.

Beck, who moved over to receiver when he rejoined the team in June, is not the kind of experienced option that was initially considered.

Jones, Gosnell and Wright are probably in the best position to land on the two-deep since they have the most collegiate practice reps under their belt, but fall camp could shake things up here since there wasn’t really a stand out performer in the spring.

A shooting star?

The buzz around Da’Wain Lofton isn’t quieting down.

“He's special,” Mines said, in June. “I really do believe that.”

The previous staff also thought Lofton was the real deal as evidenced by their push to get him playing time as a true freshman last season.

Lofton showed off glimpses of that down the stretch last year when he caught five passes for 70 yards in the final two games of the regular season. The diving one-handed grab he made against the Hurricanes was particularly impressive.

His highlight reel might have been a bit longer if not for Tech’s issues at quarterback.

One of the solutions new offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen has for resurrecting Tech's dormant passing game is putting Lofton in a more prominent role.

Part of that is out of necessity since Tech lost all its top pass catchers — Tre Turner (NFL), James Mitchell (NFL) and Tayvion Robinson (Kentucky) — but Lofton is the kind of dynamic athlete that’s coveted at the Power Five level.

Tech needs him to live up to the early hype.

Projected depth chart

Kaleb Smith, Jaden Blue and Da’Wain Lofton Jaylen Jones, Stephen Gosnell and Dallan Wright