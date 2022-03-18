Virginia Tech 2022 spring position previews: Cornerbacks

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is gearing up for its first spring camp under new coach Brent Pry. The Roanoke Times is taking a position-by-position look at the roster before the Hokies return to the practice field on March 18.

Virginia Tech’s corners are up next…

Coming and going

Departing (1): Jermaine Waller (NFL)

Jermaine Waller (NFL) Returning (7): Brion Murray (Sr), Armani Chatman (R-Jr), Nadir Thompson (R-Jr), Dorian Strong (Soph), DJ Harvey (R-Fr), Nyke Johnson (R-Fr), Elijah Howard (R-Fr)

Brion Murray (Sr), Armani Chatman (R-Jr), Nadir Thompson (R-Jr), Dorian Strong (Soph), DJ Harvey (R-Fr), Nyke Johnson (R-Fr), Elijah Howard (R-Fr) Early enrollees (1): Cam Johnson

Cam Johnson Fall enrollees (1): Devin Alves

What we know

Armani Chatman showed he’s ready for a starting role last year as he played the most snaps of his career.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was the highest rated tackler in the secondary and second-highest rated defensive back in coverage. He only allowed 18 catches on 35 targets (51.4%) for 169 yards and opposing receivers only gained 24 yards after the catch on Chatman. He also had a team-high seven pass-breakups and an interception.

He should be penciled in on the first-team defense along with Dorian Strong.

Backup corner Brion Murray will likely have a more prominent role even if he can’t crack the starting lineup. He provided key depth in 2020 when Tech’s expected starting tandem at the position (Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller) played two games combined. Murray only played meaningful snaps in one competitive game (UVA) with Waller healthy last fall.

The former Coffeyville Community College transfer will help key the starting corners fresh without much drop off.

What we don’t know

Tech has a lot of youngsters competing for playing time. The Hokies have five freshmen at the position (three of them are redshirt freshman) and one of the true freshmen (Cam Johnson) is enrolling early.

Redshirt freshman DJ Harvey might be the one poised to jump into the rotation.

The 2021 signee played in three games last season and got a season-high 25 defensive snaps in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has a confident approach and was an incredibly gifted athlete coming out of Sierra Canyon High School in California. The Hokies defense could use some of that swagger in the lineup since that’s been a missing ingredient for the group in recent years.

All eyes on

Johnson might have a ways to go before he’s physically ready to get consistent defensive snaps — he’s list at only 165 pounds on the team’s latest roster — but he’s an intriguing prospect.

The four-star signee was the second highest rated recruit in the team’s 2022 class. The corner was ranked No. 299 national and No. 6 in the state of Maryland coming out of St. Frances Academy.

His tape showed a defensive back who has good vision with athleticism to prevent opposing receivers from beating him down field. He also showed good hands and a knack for knocking the football down on contested throws.

His development will be important to the team’s future at the position.

Outlook

The year of the Cheetah beings.

New defensive assistant Derek Jones is bringing his animalistic-based coaching philosophy to Blacksburg and is eager to get hands on with his group. He will have a lot of clay to mold and it will be interesting to see how quickly he moves to get those underclassmen playing time.

The good news for Jones is that he has a veteran trio to lean on as he brings those youngsters along.

The goal for guy like Chatman and Strong will be playing at an All-ACC level against a schedule full of talented quarterbacks including Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke, Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, N.C. State’s Devin Leary and Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec.

