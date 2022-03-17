Virginia Tech 2022 spring position previews: Defensive ends

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is gearing up for its first spring camp under new coach Brent Pry. The Roanoke Times is taking a position-by-position look at the roster before the Hokies return to the practice field on March 18.

Virginia Tech’s defensive ends are up next…

Coming and going

Departing (1): Amare Barno (NFL)

Amare Barno (NFL) Returning (5): Jaylen Griffin (RS-Sr), TyJuan Garbutt (RS-Sr), Eli Adams (RS-Jr), Cole Nelson (Soph), Mattheus Carroll (RS-Fr), C.J. McCray (RS-Fr)

Jaylen Griffin (RS-Sr), TyJuan Garbutt (RS-Sr), Eli Adams (RS-Jr), Cole Nelson (Soph), Mattheus Carroll (RS-Fr), C.J. McCray (RS-Fr) Early enrollees (1): Gunner Givens

Gunner Givens Fall enrollees (3): Rashaud Pernell, Kyree Moyston, Keyshawn Burgos

What we know

Virginia Tech’s pass rush production dropped off significantly in 2021. The team combined for 25 sacks in 13 games after it had 36 in only 11 games the previous year. The defensive ends accounted for 20 sacks in 2020, but only had nine sacks last fall.

Things won’t get easier since Tech is losing Barno, who had 10 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss the last two years.

It was a bit of a surprise when the new staff didn’t land a veteran pass rusher out of the transfer portal, but new coach Brent Pry said they are keeping the door open to bolster the roster depending on what happens during the spring and there’s enough attrition.

One bright spot at the position last year was Garbutt. Garbutt played very few snaps in 2020 after sitting out the first two months of the season while dealing with personal issues. He looked much sharper right of the gate and had his most productive season.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was second on the team with 26 pressures (three sacks, four quarterback hits and 19 hurries). He also had forced a pair of fumbles early in the season at critical moments.

He will be an important veteran presence in the group with the coaching staff looking to develop six freshmen (four true freshmen and two redshirt freshmen).

What we don’t know

Virginia Tech’s previous staff started transitioning toward targeting more size at defensive end after the departure of Charley Wiles.

The new staff continued that with a towering group of 2022 signees — Gunner and Burgos are both listed at 6-foot-5 while Moyston and Pernell at 6-foot-4 — but that remains a work in progress since Griffin (6-foot-1) and Adams (5-foot-11) will start out higher on the depth chart.

Givens, who enrolled early, will draw a lot of attention this spring.

The local Lord Botetourt product was the team’s highest rated 2022 signee. He stuck with his pledge after the coaching change despite being extremely close with former offensive line coach Vance Vice.

When he committed it initially looked like he would start out at offensive tackle — another position in need of depth — but Pry said it’s easier for a lineman to transition from defense to offense than the other way around and wants to see what Givens has to offer.

All eyes on

Cole Nelson was one of the most talked about 2021 signees last year and that’s been the case once again with the new staff.

Nelson signed with Tech out of John’s Creek High School in Georgia where he spent four years on varsity and put up 179 career tackles, 38 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. According to 247 Sports, he was only rated as a three-star prospect, but he was one of the more highly coveted players the Hokies landed. He had 30-plus scholarship offers with more than 10 of those coming from power five schools.

The 6-foot-3, 238-pounder was able to put a little bit on film last fall as a true freshman. He played in 11 games and had double-digit snaps on defense in five of those. He had five tackles and Pro Football Focus credited him with four quarterback hurries.

Spring camp would be the perfect time for Nelson to make a move up the depth chart.

Outlook

The aggressive nature of Pry’s defense could help hide some of Tech’s deficiencies at end. Pry blitzed around 40% of the time during his time as Penn State’s defensive coordinator and the number would go up or down depending on how confident he was in a four-man rush.

It wouldn’t be all that surprising to see Pry push that number up closer to 50% as the Hokies look to develop a large group of youngsters at the position. There’s a lot to like about that group as well, but expect some growing pains in the short term.

