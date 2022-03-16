Virginia Tech 2022 spring position previews: Defensive tackles

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is gearing up for its first spring camp under new coach Brent Pry. The Roanoke Times is taking a position-by-position look at the roster before the Hokies return to the practice field on March 18.

Virginia Tech’s defensive tackles are up next…

Coming and going*

Departing (1): Jordan Williams (NFL)

Jordan Williams (NFL) Returning (5): Mario Kendricks (Jr), Norell Pollard (Jr), Josh Fuga (R-Soph), Wilfried Pene (Soph), Desmond Mamudi (RS-Fr)

Mario Kendricks (Jr), Norell Pollard (Jr), Josh Fuga (R-Soph), Wilfried Pene (Soph), Desmond Mamudi (RS-Fr) Early enrollees (1): Braelin Moore

Braelin Moore Fall enrollees (2): Lemar Law, Malachi Madison

What we know

Pollard has developed into one of Tech’s leaders and more vocal players. The Florida native isn’t afraid of speaking his mind as he did on social media after the Pinstripe Bowl.

“Honestly that s— is embarrassing!” Pollard tweeted, after the game. “But it’s okay rest assured we gone get Blacksburg back on track I love my school and love the players who went out there and gave it there (sic) all!”

Pollard is now one of the elder statesmen on the defense having played 37 games (24 starts) in three seasons. He’s consistently been one of the harder workers behind the scenes during that time as well.

He probably won’t have any issues adapting to having a defensive-minded head coach and Brent Pry will likely find a lot to like in Pollard’s approach.

Pollard had 27 tackles (nine solo) with three tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, four quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

What we don’t know

Tech might not have enough scholarship tackles to fill out a third-team defense.

It will depend on the status of Mamudi, a true freshman last year who suffered a season-ending knee injury in fall camp. Brent Pry will likely offer injury updates this week when he mets with reporters to set the table for spring camp.

Maxx Philpott had provided valuable depth at the position, but he also suffered a season-ending injury (undisclosed) last fall. The preferred walk-on was put on scholarship for the 2020 season and was always a standout in the weight room for his many impressive showings on Big Squat Fridays.

The most likely next man up to get reps would be walk-on Nigel Simmons. Simmons played 15 snaps in the Hokies loss to Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Tech's other option is to one of the 2022 signees step up. One defensive tackle, Braelin Moore, enrolled early and should have a pretty good understanding of what it takes to play at the college level since his brother Kaden worked his way into the starting lineup after just one season.

All eyes on

Pene’s last two years have been a whirlwind.

The international prospect was stuck in his native France for almost six months when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020. He didn’t arrive on campus until midway through fall camp that year.

He did some more traveling last fall when the coaching staff switched him from tight end over to the defense side of the ball. He spent a few weeks at defensive end before settling in at tackle where he jumped into the rotation thanks to a late season injury to Mario Kendricks.

The majority of his snaps (172 of 221) came in the final five games.

Pene was a raw talent to begin with and changing positions multiple times is a lot to throw at a young player. He adapted well to all the changes and received rave reviews from defensive line coach J.C. Price for his quick improvement.

If he continues on that path he could be a valuable member of the defensive tackle rotation on a team that hasn’t been able to maintain depth at the position in recent years.

Outlook

Depth issues are a recurring theme this spring, but that’s nothing new at defensive tackle. Tech hasn’t had enough depth going back at the position going back to 2019 and this year won’t be any different.

The Hokies need some guys behind Pollard, Kendricks and Fuga to step up.

One other way this spot could improve is if Pollard can be an impact player more consistently. He’s shown he’s capable of that in a series of standout games last season – North Carolina, Duke and Virginia — and it elevated the defense.

Links

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.